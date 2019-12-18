hsxtra logo

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern Guilford 70, Grimsley 57

Eastern 18 9 24 19 - 70

Grimsley 7 17 17 16 - 57

Eastern: KD Dawkins 24, Kamel Smith 21, OJ Johnson 16, Womack 4, Rankin 3.

Grimsley: A. Flowers 18, T. Shaw 16, T. Albright 11.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments