THURSDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 77, Bethany Community 36

Bishop 15 29 25 10 - 77

Bethany 10 9 12 7 - 36

Bishop (8-4): Noah Allred 20, Seth Williams 16, Jake Ledbetter 12, Dawson McAlhany 12, Jaden Pluciniczac 11, Markun 6.

Bethany (4-7): Brim 8, Hinson 7, Bowers 7, Lorauch 6, Lee 5, Smith 3, Stevenson 2.

Northwest Guilford 78, Holly Springs 43

Holly Springs 9 13 11 10 - 43

Northwest Guilford 25 18 25 10 - 78

Holly Springs (4-5): Wills 9, Williams 9, Kearney 8, Harris 6, Kiesenhofer 4, Brock W. 3, Jake F. 2, Robertson 2.

Northwest (8-0): Dean Reiber 27, Chris Hampton 15, Watkins 9, Boulton 7, Kawalec 6, Ballou 6, Marsh 4, Humphrey 3, Thomas 1.

Greensboro Day 75, Gray Collegiate 66

Greensboro Day: Jaydon Young 19, Bryce Harris 16, Brock Williams 15, Cam Hayes 13, Pierce 5, Trevey 5, Bailey 2.

Gray Collegiate: Latavian Lawrence 21, Taurus Watson 18, Chase McDuffie 10, Gardner 6, Roger 4, Howell 3, Kelly 2, Barnes 2.

