THURSDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 77, Bethany Community 36
Bishop 15 29 25 10 - 77
Bethany 10 9 12 7 - 36
Bishop (8-4): Noah Allred 20, Seth Williams 16, Jake Ledbetter 12, Dawson McAlhany 12, Jaden Pluciniczac 11, Markun 6.
Bethany (4-7): Brim 8, Hinson 7, Bowers 7, Lorauch 6, Lee 5, Smith 3, Stevenson 2.
Northwest Guilford 78, Holly Springs 43
Holly Springs 9 13 11 10 - 43
Northwest Guilford 25 18 25 10 - 78
Holly Springs (4-5): Wills 9, Williams 9, Kearney 8, Harris 6, Kiesenhofer 4, Brock W. 3, Jake F. 2, Robertson 2.
Northwest (8-0): Dean Reiber 27, Chris Hampton 15, Watkins 9, Boulton 7, Kawalec 6, Ballou 6, Marsh 4, Humphrey 3, Thomas 1.
Greensboro Day 75, Gray Collegiate 66
Greensboro Day: Jaydon Young 19, Bryce Harris 16, Brock Williams 15, Cam Hayes 13, Pierce 5, Trevey 5, Bailey 2.
Gray Collegiate: Latavian Lawrence 21, Taurus Watson 18, Chase McDuffie 10, Gardner 6, Roger 4, Howell 3, Kelly 2, Barnes 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.