Saturday’s Results
Boys basketball
Greensboro Day 61, Lincoln Charter 55
Greensboro Day 11 18 15 17 - 61
Lincoln Charter 5 6 19 25 - 55
Greensboro Day: Jaydon Young 21, Christian Bailey 16, Cam Hayes 13, Williams 4, Noble 3, Pierce 2, Trevey 2.
Lincoln Charter: Sam Cogan 16, Axel Holm 13, Troy Fulton 12, Seitz 6, Davis 6, Burnett 2.
Dudley 77, Ragsdale 64
Dudley 17 20 18 22 - 77
Ragsdale 20 16 12 16 - 64
Dudley: Ayden Gamble 15, Jeremiah Dickerson 14, Frank Stockton 13, Darien Wynn 12, Braswell 9, Wood 8, Miller 3, McCall 2, McMaster 1.
Northwest Guilford 77, Northside 75
Northside 16 14 18 27 - 75
Northwest 26 11 25 15 - 77
Northside (7-4): Jordan Wooden 27, Jeremiah Foley 20, Ayrion Journiette 16, Johnson 6, Slash 4, Gates 2.
Northwest (11-3): Dean Reiber 27, Chris Hampton 21, Josh Humphrey 11, Hartzell 6, Marsh 5, Ballou 3, Watkins 2, Kawalec 2.
Smith 82, Reidsville 56
Smith 17 19 26 20 - 82
Reidsville 8 22 13 13 - 56
Smith (11-2): Silas Mason 20, Nick McMullen 18, Juwelz Hargrove 17, Khalid Hinds 15, Williams 5, Fritts 4, George 3.
Reidsville (4-2): A. Edwards 18, B. Pass 17, Harrison 9, Courts 6, Robinson 2, Marshall 2, Wilson 1, Bassett 1.
