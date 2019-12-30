MONDAY'S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 59, Porter-Gaud 27

McGuinness: 19 19 9 12 - 59

Porter-Gaud: 4 9 3 11 - 27

Bishop McGuinness (11-1): Charley Chappell 16, Michelle Petrangeli 13, T. Chappell 9, Kreuter 7, Davis 6, Moya 4, Deal 4.

Porter-Gaud (6-5): Fontaine 7, Pearson 4, Burnett 4, Kuhn 4, Snyder 3, Harper 2, Parnell 2, Hancket 1. 

