FRIDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greensboro Day 76,

High Point Christian 43

Greensboro Day 21 20 20 25 — 76

High Point Christian 7 8 16 12 — 43

Greensboro Day: Bryce Harris 17, Cam Hayes 13, Whit Trevey 13, Brock Williams 11, Noble 5, Bailey 4, Pierce 4, Leake 4, Patel 4.

High Point Christian: Landon Sutton 21, Drake Carrick 10, Butler 4, Toland 2, Underhill 2, Medlin 2, Powell 2.

South Stokes 52,

Bishop McGuinness 46

Bishop McGuinness 14 5 11 16 — 46

South Stokes 16 13 10 13 — 52

Bishop McGuinness (12-10, 2-6): Dawson McAlhany 14, Jake Ledbetter 11, Noah Allred 11, Pluciniczak 5, Fuller 2, Spencer 2, Williams 1.

South Stokes (10-12, 2-6): Matthew Montgomery 12, Elijah Mitchell 10, Parsons 9, Tilley 8, Dalton 4, Barron 4, Stanley 3, Fulk 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McGuinness 60,

South Stokes 23

Bishop McGuinness 12 12 18 16 — 60

South Stokes 2 6 9 6 — 23

Bishop McGuinness: Tate Chappell 15, Michelle Petrangeli 11, Role 9, Moya 6, C. Chappell 6, Davis 5, Deal 5, Kreuter 2, Elder 1.

South Stokes: Nadia Hairston 10, Landreth 5, Fulp 2, Casper 2, Lash 2, Spencer 2.

Tags

Load comments