MONDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS TENNIS
Greensboro Day 8 Bishop McGuinness 1
Singles: Warren McWhorter (GD) d. Alex Chinnasami (BM) 6-2 6-0; Carter McWhorter (GD) d. Luca Pestana (BM) 6-2 6-1; Noah Hahn (GD) d. Bobby Peters (BM) 6-0 6-0; Matthew Dewey (GD) d. Chris Muller (BM) 2-6 0-6; Colter Cox (GD) d. Timothy Hackman (BM) 6-0 6-0; Grant Wilson (BM) d. Kyle Feinstein (GD) 0-6 6-1 10-6.
Doubles: Warren McWhorter-Carter McWhorter (GD) d. Alex Chinnasami-Chris Muller (BM) 8-1; Colter Cox-Russel Lee (GD) d. Timothy Hackman-Jack Foley (BM) 8-1.
Records: Bishop McGuinness 0-1, Greensboro Day 1-0.
Southwest Guilford 9, Parkland 0
Singles: Jacob Rosen (SW) d. Aiden Hennessey (P) 6-0 6-0; Trung Nguyen (SW) d. Shawnty White (P) 6-1 6-1; Daniel Etheredge (SW) d. Ben Vye (P) 6-1 6-2; Davis Abernathy (SW) d. Nick Vye (P) 6-0 6-0; Parker Perry (SW) d. Jennifer Garcia-Torres (P) 6-0 6-0; Arthur Lozach (SW) d. Mariam Raja (P) 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Apollo Sarrimanolis-Bryce Causey d. Hennessey-B. Vye 8-0; Bo Bolick-Jason Cronin d. White-N. Vye 8-0; Caleb Theriault-Kyle Eaton d. Garcia-Torres-Jair Flores 8-0.
Records: Parkland 0-1, 0-1, SW Guilford 1-0, 1-0.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Southlake 18, Greensboro Day 6
Southlake goals: Ella Howlin (7), Piper Johnson (5), Gracie Garrison (2), Paige McCarthy (1), Taylor Quist (1), Mia McCarthy (1), Katrina Agabashian (1).
Greensboro Day goals: Lucie Noone (5), Solveig Andersen (1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.