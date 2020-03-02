MONDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS TENNIS

Greensboro Day 8 Bishop McGuinness 1

Singles: Warren McWhorter (GD) d. Alex Chinnasami (BM) 6-2 6-0; Carter McWhorter (GD) d. Luca Pestana (BM) 6-2 6-1; Noah Hahn (GD) d. Bobby Peters (BM) 6-0 6-0; Matthew Dewey (GD) d. Chris Muller (BM) 2-6 0-6; Colter Cox (GD) d. Timothy Hackman (BM) 6-0 6-0; Grant Wilson (BM) d. Kyle Feinstein (GD) 0-6 6-1 10-6.

Doubles: Warren McWhorter-Carter McWhorter (GD) d. Alex Chinnasami-Chris Muller (BM) 8-1; Colter Cox-Russel Lee (GD) d. Timothy Hackman-Jack Foley (BM) 8-1.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 0-1, Greensboro Day 1-0.

Southwest Guilford 9, Parkland 0

Singles: Jacob Rosen (SW) d. Aiden Hennessey (P) 6-0 6-0; Trung Nguyen (SW) d. Shawnty White (P) 6-1 6-1; Daniel Etheredge (SW) d. Ben Vye (P) 6-1 6-2; Davis Abernathy (SW) d. Nick Vye (P) 6-0 6-0; Parker Perry (SW) d. Jennifer Garcia-Torres (P) 6-0 6-0; Arthur Lozach (SW) d. Mariam Raja (P) 6-0 6-0.

Doubles: Apollo Sarrimanolis-Bryce Causey d. Hennessey-B. Vye 8-0; Bo Bolick-Jason Cronin d. White-N. Vye 8-0; Caleb Theriault-Kyle Eaton d. Garcia-Torres-Jair Flores 8-0.

Records: Parkland 0-1, 0-1, SW Guilford 1-0, 1-0.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Southlake 18, Greensboro Day 6

Southlake goals: Ella Howlin (7), Piper Johnson (5), Gracie Garrison (2), Paige McCarthy (1), Taylor Quist (1), Mia McCarthy (1), Katrina Agabashian (1).

Greensboro Day goals: Lucie Noone (5), Solveig Andersen (1).

