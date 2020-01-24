Friday’s Results
Boys basketball
Grimsley 64, Page 42
Grimsley 10 23 10 21 — 64
Page 8 9 13 12 — 42
Grimsley: Jayden Watlington 21, Ahmil Flowers 20, Albright 9, Martinek-Jenne 8, Cooper 2, Jenkins 2, Shaw 2.
Page: Jaden Ellis 14, Maxwell 7, Sellars 7, Connor, Edwards 3, Scovens 2, Campbell 2, Farrow 1.
Greensboro Day 86 Westchester Country Day 51
GDS 30 24 16 16 — 86
Westchester 17 15 4 15 — 51
Greensboro Day: Bryce Harris 18, Brock Williams 13, Whit Trevey 11, Christian Bailey 10, Hayes 9, Noble 6, Young 5, Leake 4, Spencer 3, Katitas 2, Pierce 2, Moody 2, Patel 1.
Westchester: JE Swindell 21, Jackson Weil 10, Matthews 7, Morgan 7, Patterson 5, Shoof 3, Sadler 2.
Eastern Alamance 63 Northeast Guilford 57
NE Guilford 14 11 12 20 — 57
E. Alamance 11 15 21 16 — 63
NE Guilford: Jeremiah Malone 13, Rashaad Williamson 10, Medley 9, Holley 8, Swain 5, Hall 4, Guinyard 2, Herbin 2, Rivers 2, Hester 2.
E. Alamance: Darius Kane 17, Alik Lewis 14, Nick Blackwell 11, Reds 6, Mann 6, Hester 5, Burnette 4.
Northern Guilford 74, McMichael 46
N. Guilford 13 20 29 12 — 74
McMichael 7 17 13 9 — 46
N. Guilford: N. Hodge 21, N. Whitley 12, C. Lomax 12, Sims 8, Emerick 8, Helms 8, Griffith 4, Spizzo 1.
McMichael: P. Wyatt 14, G. Caple 11, S. McLaughlin 11, Lyons 4, Kirkpatrick 2, Wilson 2, Lowe 2.
Northwest Guilford 93 Southeast Guilford 44
NW Guilford 29 31 21 12 — 93
SE Guilford 11 18 12 3 — 44
N.W. Guilford (16-3): Chris Hampton 28, Dean Reiber 19, Ballou 8, Marsh 7, Humphrey 7, Boulton 6, Hartzell 6, Thomas 6, Kawalec 2, Watkins 2, Carson 2.
S.E. Guilford (5-12): Ryan S. 10, Rashard C. 7, Jake J-C. 6, Zach F. 6, Hunter S. 6, Taj R. 4, Nick C. 3, Cody F. 2.
Eastern Guilford 64 Southwest Randolph 58
E. Guilford 17 19 15 13 — 64
SW Randolph 5 10 16 27 — 58
E. Guilford: Dylan Spencer 17 , OJ Johnson 16, KD Dawkins 15, Barry Tate 10 points, Womack 6.
S.W. Randolph: E. Smith 26, C. Harden 10, P. LaPlant 10.
Girls basketball
Western Guilford 63, Smith 22
W. Guilford 18 18 17 10 — 63
Smith 1 7 6 8 — 22
Western Guilford: LA Oliver 22, Jemoni Carter 18, Ella Butler 10, Ferrell 5, Sutphin 2, Perry 2, Beaver 2, Wright 2.
Smith: Davis 6, Bannon 4, Caubo 3, Sturdivant 3, Hill 2, Simmons 2, Green 2.
Bishop McGuinness 47, Mount Airy 43
McGuinness 12 12 11 12 — 47
Mount Airy 8 9 9 17 — 43
Bishop McGuinness: Michelle Petrangeli 14, Kreuter 8, C. Chappell 8, T. Chappell 6, Elder 5, Davis 4, Moya 2.
Mount Airy: Addison Phipps 14, Kenzie Hodges 10, Stovall 9, Heck 3, Mayfield 3, Hollingsworth 2, Stafford 2.
Page 61, Grimsley 57
Page 8 22 12 19 — 61
Grimsley 18 9 15 15 — 57
Page (4-14): Reagan Maynard 23, Leilla Hamoud 18, Lineberry 8, Becker 4, Martin 4, Hitchins 3, Allison 1.
Grimsley (5-12): Jordan Holmes 18, Destoine Tisdale 13, Russell 9, Reid 8, Brown 4, Sells 3, Webster 2.
