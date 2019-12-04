”A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½ — A timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. PG. (RC, FS, BR, A18, RP)
”Charlie’s Angels” HHH — Three talented women are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. There are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. PG-13. (RC, BR)
”Countdown” ½ — A young nurse downloads an app that tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and a mysterious figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. PG-13. (RC)
”Dark Waters” HHH — Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, A18, RP)
”Doctor Sleep” HHH — The Danny Torrance character from “The Shining,” carries the trauma from the events at the Overlook Hotel into his adulthood. R. (A18)
”Ford v Ferrari” HHH — Automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, are dispatched by Henry Ford II to craft a new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship. PG-13 (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, KG)
”Frankie” HHH — Three generations grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation in Sintra, Portugal, a historic town known for its dense gardens and fairy-tale villas and palaces. PG-13. (RC)
”Frozen II” HHH½ — What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. PG. (FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, KG)
”Harriet” HHH — The tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, RP)
”Hold On” — A recovering drug addict and a soldier struggle to find their place in the world, and how to deal with visions of an apocalypse. A young, talented cellist suddenly develops stage fright after one of her cello strings comes lose during an important performance. (A18, RG, RP)
”Honey Boy” HHH½ — A child actor and his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father attempt to mend their contentious relationship over the course of a decade. R. (RP)
”Jojo Rabbit” HH½ — A World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, Jojo must confront his blind nationalism. PG-13. (RC)
”Joker” HH — The exploration of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. R. (RC, A18)
”Knives Out” HHH½ — When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, KG)
”Knives and Skin” — What happened to Carolyn Harper? Part suburban nightmare, part neon-soaked teenage fever dream, this mystery traces the wave of fear and distrust that spreads across a small Midwestern town in the wake of a high school girl’s mysterious disappearance. Not rated. (RC)
”Last Christmas” H½ — Kate harrumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. PG-13. (RC, A18)
”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH — Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. PG-13. (SC, A18)
”Midway” HH — The four-day battle in 1942 saw the U.S. Navy decisively defeat an attacking fleet of the Imperial Japanese Navy. PG-13. (RC, RG, BR, RP)
”Parasite” HHHH — Ki-woo, the eldest son in a family of four unemployed adults, is introduced to the wealthy Park family for a well-paid tutoring job. R. (A18)
”Playmobil: The Movie” — When her younger brother Charlie unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil, unprepared Marla must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. G. (FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP)
”Playing with Fire” ½ — When a straight-laced fire superintendent and his elite team of expert firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings in the path of a wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitters. PG. (RC, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP)
”Queen & Slim” HHH½ — A couple is out on a first date when the evening goes terribly awry. They end up killing a police officer in self-defense and, on the run, head to Cuba. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”Skin” HHH — Based on the life of Bryon “Pitbull” Widner, the film follows a member of a Neo-Nazi gang who faces deadly consequences when he makes the decision to change his life. R. (RC)
”Terminator: Dark Fate” HH — Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. R. (A18)
”The Aeronauts” — In 1862, balloon pilot Amelia Wren and scientist James Glaisher embarked on an extraordinary journey to discover the secrets of the heavens. PG-13. (RC)
”The Good Liar” HH½ — A life-long con man thinks he lands a perfect mark when he meets a wealthy widow, but she has a secretive past that may foil his plans. R. (RC, BR, A18)
”The Irishman” HHH½ — A look at organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. R. (RC)
”The Lighthouse” HHH — A hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. R. (RC)
”Waves” HHHH — The emotional journey of a suburban African American family — led by a well-intentioned but domineering father — as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. R. (A18)
”21 Bridges” HHH — A disgraced detective in the NYPD is given a shot at redemption. Thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, he begins to undercover a massive conspiracy that links his fellow cops to a criminal empire. R. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP, KG)
— Staff and Wire Reports
