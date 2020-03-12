”1917” HH½ — At the height of World War I, two young British soldiers must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack. R. (A18)
”Bad Boys for Life” HH½ — Set around a modern, highly specialized police unit that collides with the old-school Bad Boys when a new threat emerges in Miami. R. (RC, RG, FS, A18, RP, SC, A8)
”Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” HHH — When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain and his zealous right-hand put a target on a young girl, the city is turned upside down looking for her. (FS, A18, RP)
”Bloodshot” — A soldier, recently killed in action, is brought back to life as the superhero, Bloodshot. PG-13. (RC, RG, FS, BR, RP, A8)
”Brahms: The Boy II” H — Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into the estate, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend. PG-13. (FS, A8)
”Call of the Wild” HH — A big-hearted dog’s domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s. PG. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, A8, KG)
”Emma” HHH½ — Handsome, clever and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along. PG. (RC, RG, FS, RP)
”Fantasy Island” H — Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. PG-13. (RP)
”Frozen II” HHH½ — What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown? Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. PG. (A18)
”I Still Believe” — True-life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp. PG. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, CS)
”Impractical Jokers: The Movie” HH — The story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road, competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four. PG-13. (RG, A18)
”Jumanji: The Next Level” HHH — As the gang returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. PG-13. (RG)
”Just Mercy” HH½ — After graduating from Harvard, a lawyer heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation. PG-13. (A18)
”Knives Out” HHH½ — When a renowned crime novelist is found dead at his estate, an inquisitive and debonair detective is enlisted to investigate. PG-13. (RC)
”Onward” HH — A suburban fantasy tale which centers on two teen elf brothers who go on a quest to discover if there is still magic left in the world. PG. (RC, RG, FS, BR, RP, A8, CS, KG)
”Parasite” HHHH — Ki-woo, the eldest son in a family of four unemployed adults, is introduced to the wealthy Park family for a well-paid tutoring job. R. (RC)
”Portrait of a Lady on Fire” HHHH — Brittany, France, 1760. Marianne, a painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young lady who has just left the convent. Héloïse is a reluctant bride to be and Marianne must paint her without her knowing. R. (RC)
”Sonic the Hedgehog” H — Sonic navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound human and best friend. PG. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, A8, KG)
”The Gentlemen” HHH — An American expat built a profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail. R. (A18)
”The Hunt” — Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. R. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, A8)
”The Invisible Man” HHHH — Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass escapes and disappears into hiding. R. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, A8, CS, KG)
”The Photograph” HHH — When a famed photographer unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter hurt, angry and full of questions. PG-13. (BR, A18)
”The Way Back” HHH — A former high school basketball phenomenon, struggling with alcoholism, is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the team starts to win, he may have a reason to confront his old demons. R. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, CS)
”Traitor” HHH½ — The true story of Tommaso Buscetta, the man who brought down the Cosa Nostra. PG-13. (RC)
