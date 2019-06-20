”Aladdin” HH — The tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. PG. (FS, A18, RG, RP, A8, CS, KG)
”Anna” — Beneath Anna Poliatova’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world’s most feared government assassins. R. (FS, A18, RC, RG, RP, A8)
”Avengers: Endgame” HHH — Can the Avengers undo what Thanos has done? PG-13. (RG)
”Child’s Play” — A contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, the movie follows Karen, a single mother who gifts her son Andy a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature. R. (FS, A18, RC, RG, RP, A8)
”Dark Phoenix” H½ — The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. PG-13. (FS, A18, RC, RG, RP, SC, KG)
”Godzilla: King of the Monsters” HHH — An action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. PG-13. (FS, A18, RC, RG, RP, ED)
”John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” HHHH — John Wick is on the run for two reasons: he’s being hunted for a global $14 million open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental grounds. R. (FS, A18, RC, RG)
”Late Night” HHH½ — A venerated late-night talk show host is in danger of losing her long-running show right when she hires her first female writer. (FS, RC, RG, RP)
”Ma” HH — Sue Ann is a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by a new teenager in town to buy some boozes, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own. R. (FS, A18, RC, RP, SC)
”Men in Black: International” H½ — The Men in Black tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. PG-13. (FS, A18, RC, RG, RP, A8, CS, SC, KG)
”Pokémon Detective Pikachu” HH — The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. PG. (A18)
”Rocketman” HH½ — A musical fantasy about the story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. The film follows the journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Sir Elton John. R. (A18, RC, RG, RP)
”Shaft” ½ — The coolest private eye on any New York City block JJ, aka John Shaft Jr., may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. R. (FS, A18, RC, RG, RP, A8)
”The Biggest Little Farm” HH½ — Documents an attempt to develop a sustainable farm by reawakening the ecosystem on 200 acres just an hour north of Los Angeles. PG. (RC)
”The Dead Don’t Die” HHH — The greatest zombie cast ever disassembled. R. (RC)
”The Intruder” H — When a young married couple buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. PG-13. (A18)
”The Secret Life of Pets 2” HH — Follow the lives pets lead after humans leave for work or school each day. PG. (FS, A18, RC, RP, A8, CS, SC, KG, ED, RT)
”Toy Story 4” — Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. G. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, RP, A8, CS)
