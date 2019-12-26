”A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½ — A timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. PG. (A18, RC, BR)
”Black Christmas” HHH — As Riley Stone and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. PG-13. (FS, A18, RC, SC)
”Cats” HH½ — A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide nightly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. PG. (FS, A18, RC, BR, A8, KG)
”Dark Waters” HHH — Inspired by a true story, a tenacious attorney uncovers a secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations. PG-13. (A18, RC)
”Ford v Ferrari” HHH — Automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, are dispatched by Henry Ford II to craft a new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship. PG-13. (A18, RC)
”Frozen II” HHH½ — What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. PG. (FS, A18, BR, A8, SC, CS)
”Jojo Rabbit” HH½ — A World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, Jojo must confront his blind nationalism. PG-13. (A18)
”Jumanji: The Next Level” HHH — As the gang returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game. PG-13. (FS, A18, RC, BR, A8, SC, CS, KG)
”Knives Out” HHH½ — When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. PG-13. (A18, RC, BR)
”Last Christmas” H½ — Kate harrumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. PG-13. (A18)
”Little Women” — The beloved story of the March sisters: four young women each determined to live life on her own terms. PG. (RC, FS, RG, A18, BR, A8, SC)
”Queen & Slim” HHH½ — A couple is out on a first date when the evening goes terribly awry. They end up killing a police officer in self-defense and, on the run, head to Cuba. R. (FS, A18, RC)
”Parasite” HHHH — Ki-woo, the eldest son in a family of four unemployed adults, is introduced to the wealthy Park family for a well-paid tutoring job. R. (RC)
”Richard Jewell” HHH½ — A security guard reports on the knapsack bomb at the 1996 Summer Olympics and helps clear bystanders — only to find himself vilified and suspected of being involved in the terrorism plot. R. (FS, A18, RC, BR)
”Spies in Disguise” — Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is ... not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. PG. (FS, RG, A18, BR, A8, CS)
”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH½ — The final installment of the Skywalker saga. PG-13. (FS, RG, A18, RC, BR, RP, A8, CS, KG)
”Uncut Gems” HHHH — A crime thriller about Howard Ratner, a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. R. (RC, RG, A18, BR, A8, FS)
”21 Bridges” HHH — A disgraced detective in the NYPD is given a shot at redemption. Thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, he begins to undercover a massive conspiracy that links his fellow cops to a criminal empire. R. (FS, A18)
”1917” — At the height of World War I, two young British soldiers are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers. R. (A18, A8)
— Staff and Wire Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.