”A Dog’s Journey” HH — Bailey is living the good life on the Michigan farm of his “boy,” Ethan and Ethan’s wife Hannah. He even has a new playmate: Ethan and Hannah’s baby granddaughter, CJ. The problem is that CJ’s mom decides to take CJ away. PG. (ED)
”Aladdin” HH — The tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. PG. (FS, A18, BR, RG, RP, A8, CS, KG)
”All is True” HHH — The year is 1613, Shakespeare is acknowledged as the greatest writer of the age. But disaster strikes when his renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground. Devastated, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a troubled past and a neglected family. PG-13. (A18, RC)
”Avengers: Endgame” HHH — Can the Avengers undo what Thanos has done? PG-13. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, RP, A8)
”Booksmart” HHHH — The story follows two academic superstars and best friends who, on the eve of their high school graduation, suddenly realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night. R. (A18, RC, RG)
”Breakthrough” H½ — When Joyce Smith’s 14-year-old son John fell through an icy Missouri lake one winter morning, she and her family had seemingly lost everything. At the hospital, John lay lifeless for more than sixty minutes. But Joyce was not ready to give up on her son. PG. (A18)
”Brightburn” H — What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? R. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RP, KG)
”Dark Phoenix” — The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. PG-13. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, SC, RP, A8, CS)
”Godzilla: King of the Monsters” HHH — An epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. PG-13. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, SC, RP, A8, CS, KG)
”John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” HHHH — John Wick is on the run for two reasons: he’s being hunted for a global $14 million open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. R. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, RP, A8, KG)
”Ma” HH — Sue Ann is a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by a new teenager in town to buy some boozes, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own. R. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, SC, RP, A8)
”Pokémon Detective Pikachu” HH — The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. PG. (A18, BR, RG, RP)
”Poms” HH½ — A group of women form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. PG-13. (A18)
”Rocketman” HH½ — A musical fantasy about the story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. The film follows the journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Sir Elton John. R. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, RP, A8)
”The Biggest Little Farm” HH½ — Documents an attempt to develop a sustainable farm by reawakening the ecosystem on 200 acres just an hour north of Los Angeles. PG. (RC)
”The Hustle” HH — Two female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them. PG-13. (RC)
”The Intruder” H — When a young married couple buys their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. PG-13. (FS, A18)
”The Secret Life of Pets 2” — Follow the lives pets lead after humans leave for work or school each day. PG. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, SC, RP, A8, CS, ED, RT)
”The Tomorrow Man” HH½ — A romance between a man who spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come and a woman who spends her life shopping for things she may never use. PG-13. (A18)
