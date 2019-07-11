”Aladdin” HH — The tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. PG. (FS, A18, BR, RG, A8, RP, SC)
”Annabelle Comes Home” HH½ — Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. R. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, A8, RP, SC, KG)
”Avengers: Endgame” HHH — Can the Avengers undo what Thanos has done? PG-13. (A18, RC, RG, RP)
”Child’s Play” HHH — A re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic, the movie follows Karen, a single mother who gifts her son Andy a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature. R. (A18, RG, RP)
”Crawl” — When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father. Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, CS)
”Dark Phoenix” H½ — The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force that not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. PG-13. (A18, RP)
”Godzilla: King of the Monsters” HHH — An action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. PG-13. (A18)
”John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” HHHH — John Wick is on the run for two reasons: he’s being hunted for a global $14 million open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental grounds. R. (FS, A18, RC, RG)
”Late Night” HHH½ — A venerated late-night talk show host is in danger of losing her long-running show right when she hires her first female writer. (RC)
”Ma” HH — Sue Ann is a loner who keeps to herself. One day, she is asked by a new teenager in town to buy some boozes, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own. R. (FS)
”Men in Black: International” H½ — The Men in Black tackle its biggest threat to date: a mole in the organization. PG-13. (A18, RC, RG, A8)
”Midsommer” HHHH — A young woman reluctantly joins her boyfriend on a summer trip where things quickly go awry. R. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, A8, RP)
”Rocketman” HH½ — A musical fantasy about the story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years. The film follows the journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Sir Elton John. R. (A18, RC, RG, RP)
”Shaft” ½ — The coolest private eye on any New York City block JJ, aka John Shaft Jr., may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. R. (FS, A18)
”Spider-Man: Far From Home” HH½ — Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. PG-13. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, A8, RP, CS, SC, KG, ED)
”Stuber” — Set over one harrowing night, an Uber driver picks up a grizzled cop working the most dangerous case of his career. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8)
”The Secret Life of Pets 2” HH — Follow the lives pets lead after humans leave for work or school each day. PG. (A18, BR, RG, RP, CS)
”Toy Story 4” HHHH — Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. G. (FS, A18, RC, BR, A8, RP, CS, KG, ED)
”Yesterday” HH½ — A rock-n-roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life. PG-13. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, RP)
— Staff and Wire Reports