”1917” HH½ — At the height of World War I, two young British soldiers must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack. R. (RC, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8)
”A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½ — A timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. PG. (RC)
”Bad Boys for Life” HH½ — Set around a modern, highly specialized police unit that collides with the old-school Bad Boys when a new threat emerges in Miami. R. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, A8)
”Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” HHH — When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain and his zealous right-hand put a target on a young girl, the city is turned upside down looking for her. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, A8, CS, KG)
”Dolittle” H½ — A reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals. PG. (RC, RG, BR, A18, RP, SC, A8, KG)
”Downhill” HH — Barely escaping an avalanche during a ski vacation in the Alps throws a seemingly picture-perfect family into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate life, and how they truly feel about each other. R. (RC, RG, FS, A18, RP)
”Fantasy Island” — Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. PG-13. (RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS)
”Ford v Ferrari” HHH — Automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, are dispatched by Henry Ford II to craft a new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship. PG-13. (RC, RG)
”Frozen II” HHH½ — What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown? Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. PG. (RG, A18)
”Gretel & Hansel” HHH½ — The story you know hides a dark secret. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, A18, RP, KG)
”Jumanji: The Next Level” HHH — As the gang returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. PG-13. (RG, FS, BR, A18, A8)
”Just Mercy” HH½ — After graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation. PG-13. (RG, A18)
”Knives Out” HHH½ — When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. PG-13. (RC, A18)
”Like A Boss” H — Two hard-charging best friends build a juggernaut company and find their relationship tested when they are made a big buyout offer. R. (A18)
”Little Women” HHHH — The story of the March sisters: four young women each determined to live life on her own terms. PG. (RC, RG, A18)
”Parasite” HHHH — Ki-woo, the eldest son in a family of four unemployed adults, is introduced to the wealthy Park family for a well-paid tutoring job. R. (RC, RG, FS, A18, RP)
”Sonic the Hedgehog” — Sonic navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound human and best friend. PG. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, A8, CS)
”Spies in Disguise” HH½ — Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. PG. (A18)
”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH½ — The final installment of the Skywalker saga. PG-13. (RC, A18, RP)
”The Gentlemen” HHH — American expat Mickey Pearson built a profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail. R. (RC, RG, BR, RP, CS)
”The Photograph” — When a famed photographer unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter hurt, angry and full of questions. PG-13. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, A8)
”The Rhythm Section” HH — Stephanie Patrick is an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge. R. (KG)
”The Turning” HH½ — A newly appointed nanny is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear. PG-13. (A18)
— Staff and Wire Reports
