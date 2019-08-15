”Aladdin” HH — The tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. PG. (A18)
”Blinded by the Light” — The story of a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, A18, RP, A8)
”Brian Banks” HH½ — After verbally committing to the USC football program in 2002, Brian Bank’s life is upended when a classmate falsely accuses him of rape. While he maintains his innocence, Banks is sentenced to five years in prison and five years of probation, and is forced to register as a sex offender. PG-13. (FS, RG, A18, RP)
”Dora and the Lost City of Gold” HHH — Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school. PG. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS, SC, KG)
”Echo in the Canyon” HHH — Celebrating the explosion of popular music that came out of LA’s Laurel Canyon in the mid-1960s as folk went electric and The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas and the Papas gave birth to the California Sound. PG-13. (RC)
”Good Boys” — After being invited to his first “kissing party”, 12-year-old Max is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, ED)
”Hobbs & Shaw” HH½ — Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs, a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw, a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s “Furious 7”, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS, SC, KG, ED)
”Ode to Joy” HH — Martin Freeman has fallen in love and can’t get up. A man’s fervent attempts at subverting happiness once it begins to cause him bouts of narcolepsy are put to the ultimate test when he falls in love. PG-13. (RC)
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” HHHH — Everything is changing in 1969 Los Angeles, as TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. R. (RC, RG, A18, RP)
”Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” HHH — It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind ... but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, KG)
”Spider-Man: Far From Home” HH½ — Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame”, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. PG-13. (RC, RG, A18, RP)
”The Angry Birds Movie 2” HHH — When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red, Chuck, Bomb and Mighty Eagle recruit Chuck’s sister Silver and team up with pigs Leonard, his assistant Courtney, and techpig Garry to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely super team to save their homes. PG. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS, SC, KG)
”The Art of Racing in the Rain” HH — A heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo. Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. PG. (FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8)
”The Farewell” HHHH — A Chinese-American woman travels back to China to visit her ailing grandmother. She discovers a family plot to keep grandma in the dark about her own terminal diagnosis, and agrees to help stage a fake wedding to give the matriarch one last party. PG. (RG)
”The Kitchen” HH — Three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the housewives take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands — proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”The Lion King” HHH — A future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his place on Pride Rock. PG. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS)
”Toy Story 4” HHHH — When Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. G. (RG, A18)
”Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” — Based on the bestseller about Bernadette Fox, a Seattle woman who had it all — a loving husband and a brilliant daughter. When she unexpectedly disappears, her family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8)
”Yesterday” HH½ — A rock ‘n’ roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life. PG-13. (RC)
”47 Meters Down: Uncaged” — Four teen girls, who dive in to a ruined underwater city, quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their fun outing turns into heart-stopping panic when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP)
— Staff and Wire Reports