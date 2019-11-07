”Ad Astra” HHHH — One man’s journey across a lawless and unforgiving solar system to find his missing father. PG-13. (A18)
”Arctic Dogs” — Swifty the Arctic fox works in the mail room of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service but dreams of one day becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic’s star husky couriers). To prove himself worthy of the Top Dog role, Swifty secretly commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a package to a mysterious location. PG. (RC, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP, KG)
”Black and Blue” HH½ — A rookie New Orleans cop rounds the corner just as corrupt narc officers are murdering a drug dealer, an event captured by her body cam. The narcs pin the murder on her, and she is hunted both by the narcs and the drug dealers out for revenge. R. (FS, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”Countdown” ½ — A young nurse downloads an app that tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and a mysterious figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, A18, RP)
”Doctor Sleep” — The Danny Torrance character from “The Shining,” carries the trauma from the events at the Overlook Hotel into his adulthood. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”Downton Abbey” HHH½ — The Crawley family and the servants who work for them in an Edwardian English country estate prepare for their most important guests. PG. (RC, RG)
”Gemini Man” HH — An elite assassin is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious operative that seemingly can predict his every move. PG-13. (A18)
”Harriet” HHH — The tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”It Chapter Two” HH½ — Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, events bring old friends — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades later. R. (A18)
”Joker” HH — The exploration of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, CS)
”Judy” HH — In 1969, legend Judy Garland arrives in London. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. PG-13. (RC)
”Last Christmas” — Kate harrumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP)
”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH — Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, CS, KG)
”Midway” — The four-day battle in 1942 saw the U.S. Navy decisively defeat an attacking fleet of the Imperial Japanese Navy. PG-13. (RC FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP)
”Motherless Brooklyn” HHH — Set in New York in 1954, Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s syndrome, tries to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. It leads him through Harlem jazz clubs, Brooklyn slums and sets him against thugs and power brokers to honor his friend and save a woman who might his own salvation. R. (RC, A18, RP)
”Playing with Fire” — When a straight-laced fire superintendent and his elite team of expert firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings in the path of a wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitters. PG. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP)
”Terminator: Dark Fate” HH — Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. R. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP, CS, KG, ED)
”The Addams Family” HH — The Addams family faces off against a crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. PG. (RG, BR, A18, RP, CS, KG)
”The Current War” HH — Three brilliant visionaries set off in a charged battle for the future. It is an epic story of the cutthroat competition that literally lit up the modern world. (A18)
”The Lighthouse” HHH — Set at the start of the 20th century, the film is about lighthouse keepers in Maine. R. (RG, A18)
”Western Stars” HHH½ — A cinematic film version of Bruce Springsteen’s latest album, “Western Stars”. PG. (A18)
”Zombieland: Double Tap” HH — Follow four unlikely friends, who bond amid a post-apocalyptic zombie outbreak, comically find their way. R. (RC, RG, BR, A18, RP, ED)
— Staff and Wire Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.