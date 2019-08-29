”Angel Has Fallen” H — Secret service agent Mike Banning himself becomes the target of terrorists, this time while mid-flight on Air Force One. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS)
”Blinded by the Light” HHH½ — Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, a British teen of Pakistani descent writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. PG-13. (FS, RG)
”Brian Banks” HH½ — After verbally committing to the USC football program in 2002, Brian Bank’s life is upended when a classmate falsely accuses him of rape. While he maintains his innocence, Banks is sentenced to five years in prison and five years of probation, and is forced to register as a sex offender. PG-13. (FS)
”Don’t Let Go” — Detective Jack Radcliff receives a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece. Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen. R. (FS, RG, RP)
”Dora and the Lost City of Gold” HHH — Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school. PG. (RC, FS, RG, BR, RP, SC)
”Good Boys” HHH — Twelve-year-old Max doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends go on an adventure to learn how. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, RP, A8)
”Hobbs & Shaw” HH½ — Hulking lawman Hobbs and lawless outcast Shaw have swapped smack talk and body blows as they try to stop a bigger threat. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, RP, A8)
”Maiden” HHH½ — Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook in charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World in 1989. PG. (RC)
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” HHHH — Everything is changing in 1969 Los Angeles, as TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. R. (RC, RG)
”Overcomer” H — Life changes overnight for a high school basketball coach when he learns the largest manufacturing plant in town is shutting down. Uncertainty swirls as hundreds of families depart, leaving John fearful for the future of his family and his team. PG. (FS, RG, RP, KG)
”Ready or Not” HHH — A young bride joins her new husband’s rich, eccentric family in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, RP, A8, SC, KG)
”Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” HHH — Seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, RP, A8, CS, KG)
”Spider-Man: Far From Home” HH½ — Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. PG-13. (RC, RG, BR, RP, A8)
”The Angry Birds Movie 2” HHH — When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red, Chuck, Bomb and Mighty Eagle recruit Chuck’s sister Silver and team up with pigs Leonard, his assistant Courtney, and techpig Garry to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely super team to save their homes. PG. (FS, RG, BR, RP, SC, KG, ED)
”The Art of Racing in the Rain” HH — Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, a dog named Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. PG. (FS, RG, BR, RP, CS)
”The Fanatic” — A rabid movie fan stalks his favorite celebrity action hero. His obsession takes a dark turn and the movie star finds himself in danger. R. (RC)
”The Peanut Butter Falcon” HHH½ — A young boy with Down syndrome runs away to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. PG-13. (RC, RG, RP)
”The Lion King” HHH — A future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his place on Pride Rock. PG. (RC, FS, RG, BR, RP, A8, CS)
”Toy Story 4” HHHH — When Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. G. (RC, FS, RG, BR, RP, A8)
”Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” H½ — A Seattle woman who has it all — a loving husband and a brilliant daughter. When she unexpectedly disappears, her family sets off to solve the mystery of where she might have gone. PG-13. (RC)
”Yesterday” HH½ — A rock ‘n’ roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life. PG-13. (RC)
”47 Meters Down: Uncaged” H½ — Four teen girls, who dive in to a ruined underwater city, quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their fun outing turns into heart-stopping panic when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, RP, SC, ED)
— Staff and Wire Reports
