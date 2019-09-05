”Angel Has Fallen” H — Secret service agent Mike Banning himself becomes the target of terrorists. R. (RC, FS, BR, A8, KG, RP)
”Don’t Let Go” HH — A detective receives a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece. Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen. R. (FS, RP)
”Dora and the Lost City of Gold” HHH — Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school. PG. (SC, BR, RP)
”Good Boys” HHH — Twelve-year-old Max doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends go on an adventure to learn how. R. (RC, FS, BR, A8, RP)
”Hobbs & Shaw” HH½ — Hulking lawman Hobbs and lawless outcast Shaw have swapped smack talk and body blows as they try to stop a bigger threat. PG-13. (RC, FS, BR, A8, RP)
”It Chapter Two” — Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, events bring old friends — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades later. R. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS, ED)
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” HHHH — Everything is changing in 1969 Los Angeles, as a TV star and his longtime stunt double make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. R. (RC)
”Overcomer” H — Life changes overnight for a high school basketball coach when he learns the largest manufacturing plant in town is shutting down. PG. (FS, CS, KG, RP)
”Ready or Not” HHH — A young bride joins her new husband’s rich, eccentric family in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game. R. (RC, FS, SC, BR, A8, KG, RP)
”Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” HHH — Seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. PG-13. (RC, FS, A8, RP)
”Spider-Man: Far From Home” HH½ — Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. PG-13. (RC, RP)
”The Angry Birds Movie 2” HHH — When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red, Chuck, Bomb and Mighty Eagle recruit Chuck’s sister Silver and team up with pigs Leonard, his assistant Courtney, and techpig Garry to save their homes. PG. (SC)
”The Art of Racing in the Rain” HH — Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift, a dog named Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition. PG. (BR)
”The Peanut Butter Falcon” HHH½ — A young boy with Down syndrome runs away to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. PG-13. (RC, RP)
”The Lion King” HHH — A future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his place on Pride Rock. PG. (RC, FS, BR, A8, CS, KG, RP)
”Toy Story 4” HHHH — When Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to help Forky. G. (BR)
”47 Meters Down: Uncaged” H½ — Four teen girls, who dive in to a ruined underwater city, quickly find themselves in a watery hell. PG-13. (RC, SC)
— Staff and Wire Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.