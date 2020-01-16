”A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½ — A timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. PG. (RC, A18)
”Bad Boys for Life” — Set around a modern, highly specialized police unit that collides with the old-school Bad Boys when a new threat emerges in Miami. R. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, A8, CS)
”Bombshell” HHH — A revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. R. (RG, A18)
”Cats” HH½ — A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide nightly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. PG. (A18)
”Dolittle” — A vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals. PG. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, A8, CS)
”Ford v Ferrari” HHH — Automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, are dispatched by Henry Ford II to craft a new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship. PG-13. (RC, RG, FS, A18)
”Frozen II” HHH½ — What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. PG. (RG, FS, A18, RP, A8)
”Jojo Rabbit” HH½ — A World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, Jojo must confront his blind nationalism. PG-13. (RG, A18)
”Joker” HH — The exploration of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. R. (RC, RG, A18)
”Jumanji: The Next Level” HHH — As the gang returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game. PG-13. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS)
”Just Mercy” HH½ — After graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley. PG-13. (RG, FS, BR, A18, RP)
”Knives Out” HHH½ — When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. PG-13. (RC, RG, A18, RP)
”Like A Boss” H — Two hard-charging best friends build a juggernaut company and find their relationship tested when they are made a big buyout offer. Suddenly all the differences that made them the perfect odd-couple partners put them at war, threatening their business and personal relationships. R. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, A8, CS)
”Little Women” HHHH — The story of the March sisters: four young women each determined to live life on her own terms. PG. (RC, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” HHHH — TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. R. (RG, A18)
”Queen & Slim” HHH½ — A couple is out on a first date when the evening goes terribly awry. They end up killing a police officer in self-defense and, on the run, head to Cuba. R. (RC, FS, A18)
”Parasite” HHHH — Ki-woo, the eldest son in a family of four unemployed adults, is introduced to the wealthy Park family for a well-paid tutoring job. R. (RC, RG, A18)
”Richard Jewell” HHH½ — A security guard reports on the knapsack bomb at the 1996 Summer Olympics and helps clear bystanders — only to find himself vilified and suspected of being involved in the terrorism plot. R. (A18)
”Spies in Disguise” HH½ — Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is ... not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. PG. (RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, A8)
”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH½ — The final installment of the Skywalker saga. PG-13. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, A8)
”The Grudge” HHH — A single mother and young detective discovers that a suburban house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death. Now, she runs to save herself and her son from demonic spirits from the cursed house in her neighborhood. R. (RC, FS, A18)
”Three Christs” H½ — It’s 1959; for psychiatrist Dr. Alan Stone’s first study, he takes on the particularly challenging case of three men — Joseph, Leon, and Clyde — each of whom believes they are Jesus Christ. R. (RC)
”Uncut Gems” HHHH — A crime thriller about Howard Ratner, a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. R. (RC, RG, A18)
”Underwater” HHH — A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. PG-13. (RG, FS, BR, A18, RP)
”1917” HH½ — At the height of World War I, two young British soldiers are given a seemingly impossible mission. They must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers. R. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, A8)
