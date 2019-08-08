”Aladdin” HH — The tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. PG. (RG, A18, SC)
”Annabelle Comes Home” HH½ — Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home. R. (FS)
”Brian Banks” — After verbally committing to the USC football program in 2002, Brian Bank’s life is upended when a classmate falsely accuses him of rape. While he maintains his innocence, Banks is sentenced to five years in prison and five years of probation, and is forced to register as a sex offender. PG-13. (FS, RG, A18, RP)
”Crawl” HH½ — When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father. Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. R. (FS, RG, RP)
”Dora and the Lost City of Gold” — Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school. PG. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS)
”Echo in the Canyon” HHH — Celebrating the explosion of popular music that came out of LA’s Laurel Canyon in the mid-1960s as folk went electric and The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas and the Papas gave birth to the California Sound. PG-13. (RC)
”Hobbs & Shaw” HH½ — Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs, a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw, a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s “Furious 7”, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS, SC, KG, ED)
”John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” HHHH — John Wick is on the run for two reasons: he’s being hunted for a global $14 million open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental grounds. R. (RC)
”Midsommer” HHHH — A young woman reluctantly joins her boyfriend on a summer trip where things quickly go awry. R. (RC)
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” HHHH — Everything is changing in 1969 Los Angeles, as TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, RP, A8)
”Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” — It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind ... but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8)
”Spider-Man: Far From Home” HH½ — Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, RP, KG)
”Sword of Trust” HH½ — Cynthia and Mary show up in Alabama to collect Cynthia’s inheritance from her deceased grandfather, only to find out that the only item she’s received is an antique sword that he believed to be proof that the Confederacy won the Civil War. R. (RC)
”The Art of Racing in the Rain” HH — A heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo. Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift, an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. PG. (FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8)
”The Kitchen” — Three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the housewives take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands — proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition … literally. R. (FS, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”The Lion King” HHH — A future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his place on Pride Rock. PG. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS, KG)
”Toy Story 4” HHHH — When Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. G. (FS, RG, BR, RP, A8, SC)
”Yesterday” HH½ — A rock ‘n’ roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life. PG-13. (RC, KG, ED)
— Staff and Wire Reports