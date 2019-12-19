”A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½ — A timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. PG. (RC, BR, A18, RP, KG)
”Black Christmas” HHH — As Riley Stone and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one. PG-13. (RC, RG, A18, BR, RP, SC, A8)
”Bombshell” HHH — A revealing look inside a powerful and controversial media empire; Fox News, and the story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. R. (RG, RP)
”Cats” — A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide nightly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. PG. (RC, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8)
”Dark Waters” HHH — Inspired by a true story, a tenacious attorney uncovers a secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations. PG-13. (RC, RG, A18)
”Ford v Ferrari” HHH — Automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, are dispatched by Henry Ford II to craft a new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship. PG-13. (RC, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”Frozen II” HHH½ — What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. PG. (RG, A18, BR, RP, SC, A8, KG)
”Jojo Rabbit” HH½ — A World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler, Jojo must confront his blind nationalism. PG-13. (A18)
”Joker” HH — The exploration of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. R. (A18)
”Jumanji: The Next Level” HHH — As the gang returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game. PG-13. (RC, RG, A18, BR, RP, SC, A18, KG)
”Knives Out” HHH½ — When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. PG-13. (RC, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, KG)
”Last Christmas” H½ — Kate harrumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. PG-13. (A18)
”Queen & Slim” HHH½ — A couple is out on a first date when the evening goes terribly awry. They end up killing a police officer in self-defense and, on the run, head to Cuba. R. (RC, RG, A18, BR, A18, RP)
”Richard Jewell” HHH½ — A security guard reports on the knapsack bomb at the 1996 Summer Olympics and helps clear bystanders — only to find himself vilified and suspected of being involved in the terrorism plot. R. (RC, RG, A18, RP)
”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — The final installment of the Skywalker saga. PG-13. (RC, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS)
”The Lighthouse” HHH — A hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. R. (RC)
”21 Bridges” HHH — A disgraced detective in the NYPD is given a shot at redemption. Thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, he begins to undercover a massive conspiracy that links his fellow cops to a criminal empire. R. (RG, A18)
— Staff and Wire Reports
