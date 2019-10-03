”Abominable” HH — When teenage Yi encounters a young Yeti, she and her mischievous friends, Jin and Peng, embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, RP, A8, CS, SC, KG)
”Ad Astra” HHHH — One man’s journey across a lawless and unforgiving solar system to find his missing father. PG-13. (FS, A18, BR, RG, RP, A8)
”Angel Has Fallen” H — Secret Service agent Mike Banning himself becomes the target of terrorists. R. (FS, A18, RG, RP, ED)
”Don’t Let Go” HH — A detective receives a phone call from his recently-murdered niece. Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen. R. (FS)
”Dora and the Lost City of Gold” HHH — Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school. PG. (A18, BR)
”Downton Abbey” HHH½ — The Crawley family and the servants who work for them in an Edwardian English country estate prepare for their most important guests. PG. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, RP, A8, CS)
”Good Boys” HHH — Twelve-year-old Max doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends go on an adventure to learn how. R. (A18, BR)
”Hobbs & Shaw” HH½ — Hulking lawman Hobbs and lawless outcast Shaw have swapped smack talk and body blows as they try to stop a bigger threat. PG-13. (FS, A18)
”Hustlers” HHH — A crew of savvy former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. R. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, RP, A8, SC, KG)
”It Chapter Two” HH½ — Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, events bring old friends — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades later. R. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, RP, A8, SC, KG)
”Joker” HH — The exploration of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, A8, CS)
”Judy” HH — In 1969, legend Judy Garland arrives in London to perform a five-week sold-out run at The Talk of the Town. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. PG-13. (RC, RG, RP)
”Official Secrets” HH — Charged with breaking the Official Secrets Act in Britain, and facing imprisonment, whistleblower Katherine Gun reaches out to Ben Emmerson, one of the top lawyers in the country, to take her case and defend her actions. Based on a true story. R. (RC)
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” HHHH — Everything is changing in 1969 Los Angeles, as a TV star and his longtime stunt double make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. R. (RG)
”Overcomer” H — Life changes overnight for a high school basketball coach when he learns the largest manufacturing plant in town is shutting down. PG. (RG, RP)
”Rambo: Last Blood” H — When the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels. R. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, RP, A8, CS, KG)
”Ready or Not” HHH — A young bride joins her new husband’s rich, eccentric family in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game. R. (RG)
”Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” HHH — Seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. PG-13. (FS, ED)
”The Art of Racing in the Rain” HH — Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift, a dog named Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition. PG. (RG)
”The Goldfinch” H½ — Theodore “Theo” Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption. R. (A18)
”The Peanut Butter Falcon” HHH½ — A young boy with Down syndrome runs away to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. PG-13. (A18, RC)
”The Lion King” HHH — A future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his place on Pride Rock. PG. (A18, RC, RG, SC)
— Staff and Wire Reports
