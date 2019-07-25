”Aladdin” HH — The tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. PG. (FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, A8)
”Annabelle Comes Home” HH½ — Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home. R. (RC, FS, RG, A18)
”Avengers: Endgame” HHH — Can the Avengers undo what Thanos has done? PG-13. (A18)
”Crawl” HH½ — When a massive hurricane hits her Florida hometown, Haley ignores evacuation orders to search for her missing father. Finding him gravely injured in the crawl space of their family home, the two become trapped by quickly encroaching floodwaters. R. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, A8, KG)
”Echo in the Canyon” HHH — Celebrating the explosion of popular music that came out of LA’s Laurel Canyon in the mid-1960s as folk went electric and The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas and the Papas gave birth to the California Sound. PG-13. (RC)
”Godzilla: King of the Monsters” HHH — An action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history, with humanity’s fate on the line. PG-13. (A18)
”John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” HHHH — John Wick is on the run for two reasons: he’s being hunted for a global $14 million open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental grounds. R. (RC, A18)
”Midsommer” HHHH — A young woman reluctantly joins her boyfriend on a summer trip where things quickly go awry. R. (RC, RG)
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” HHHH — Everything is changing in 1969 Los Angeles, as TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. R. (FS, A18, RC, BR, RG, RP, CS, A8)
”Shaft” ½ — The coolest private eye on any New York City block JJ, aka John Shaft Jr., may be a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, but to uncover the truth behind his best friend’s untimely death, he needs an education only his dad can provide. R. (A18)
”Spider-Man: Far From Home” HH½ — Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, A8, KG)
”Stuber” HH — Set over one harrowing night, an Uber driver picks up a grizzled cop working the most dangerous case of his career. R. (RC, RG, BR, A18)
”Sword of Trust” HH½ — Cynthia and Mary show up in Alabama to collect Cynthia’s inheritance from her deceased grandfather, only to find out that the only item she’s received is an antique sword that he believed to be proof that the Confederacy won the Civil War. R. (RC)
”The Art of Self-Defense” HHH — After he’s attacked by a roving motorcycle gang, a timid bookkeeper joins a neighborhood karate studio to learn how to protect himself. Under the watchful eye of a charismatic instructor and a hardcore brown belt, he gains a newfound sense of confidence. R. (RC, RG)
”The Lion King” HHH — A future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his place on Pride Rock. PG. (RC, FS, RG, A18, RP, A8, CS, KG, ED)
”The Secret Life of Pets 2” HH — Follow the lives pets lead after humans leave for work or school each day. PG. (RG)
”Toy Story 4” HHHH — When Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. G. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, A8, CS, KG, ED)
”Yesterday” HH½ — A rock-n-roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life. PG-13. (RC, RG, A18)
— Staff and Wire Reports