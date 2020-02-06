”1917” HH½ — At the height of World War I, two young British soldiers must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack. R. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP)
”A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” HHH½ — A timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. PG. (RC)
”Bad Boys for Life” HH½ — Set around a modern, highly specialized police unit that collides with the old-school Bad Boys when a new threat emerges in Miami. R. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, CS)
”Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” — When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain and his zealous right-hand put a target on a young girl, the city is turned upside down looking for her. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, A8, SC, CS)
”Bombshell” HHH — A revealing look inside Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. R. (RG, A18)
”Dolittle” H½ — A reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals. PG. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC, CS)
”Ford v Ferrari” HHH — Automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, are dispatched by Henry Ford II to craft a new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship. PG-13. (RC, A18, RP)
”Frozen II” HHH½ — What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown? Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. PG. (RG, A18)
”Gretel & Hansel” HHH½ — The story you know hides a dark secret. PG-13. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, CS)
”Jojo Rabbit” HH½ — A World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic. PG-13. (RG, A18)
”Joker” HH — The exploration of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. R. (A18, RP)
”Jumanji: The Next Level” HHH — As the gang returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. PG-13. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP)
”Just Mercy” HH½ — After graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation. PG-13. (RC, RG, FS, A18, RP)
”Knives Out” HHH½ — When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. PG-13. (RC, RG, A18, RP)
”Like A Boss” H — Two hard-charging best friends build a juggernaut company and find their relationship tested when they are made a big buyout offer. R. (FS, A18)
”Little Women” HHHH — The story of the March sisters: four young women each determined to live life on her own terms. PG. (RC, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” HHHH — TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. R. (A18)
”Parasite” HHHH — Ki-woo, the eldest son in a family of four unemployed adults, is introduced to the wealthy Park family for a well-paid tutoring job. R. (RC, A18, RP)
”Spies in Disguise” HH½ — Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. PG. (FS, A18)
”Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” HH½ — The final installment of the Skywalker saga. PG-13. (RC, RG, A18, RP, SC)
”The Gentlemen” HHH — American expat Mickey Pearson built a profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail. R. (RC, RG, FS, BR, RP)
”The Rhythm Section” HH — Stephanie Patrick is an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge. R. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP, SC)
”The Turning” HH½ — A newly appointed nanny is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear. PG-13. (RC, RG, FS, BR, A18, RP)
”Uncut Gems” HHHH — A crime thriller about Howard Ratner, a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win. R. (RC, BR, A18, RP)
”Underwater” HHH — A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. PG-13. (A18)
— Staff and Wire Reports
