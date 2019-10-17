”Abominable” HH — When teenage Yi encounters a young Yeti, she and her mischievous friends, embark on a quest to reunite the magical creature with his family. (RG, BR, A18, RP, CS, KG)
”Ad Astra” HHHH — One man’s journey across a lawless and unforgiving solar system to find his missing father. PG-13. (RG, A18, ED)
”Downton Abbey” HHH½ — The Crawley family and the servants who work for them in an Edwardian English country estate prepare for their most important guests. PG. (RC, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”Gemini Man” HH — An elite assassin is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious operative that seemingly can predict his every move. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP, CS, KG)
”Hobbs & Shaw” HH½ — Hulking lawman Hobbs and lawless outcast Shaw have swapped smack talk and body blows as they try to stop a bigger threat. PG-13. (A19)
”Hustlers” HHH — A crew of savvy former strip club employees band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. R. (RC, RG, A18)
”It Chapter Two” HH½ — Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, events bring old friends — who’ve long since gone their separate ways — back together as adults, nearly three decades later. R. (FS, RG, A18, RP)
”Jexi” HH½ — Phil has a major dependency issue: he’s addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture “Top 10” lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change. R. (RC, FS, RG, RP)
”Joker” HH — The exploration of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. R. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP, CS, KG)
”Judy” HH — In 1969, legend Judy Garland arrives in London. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. PG-13. (RC, RG, RP)
”Lucy in the Sky” H — A married astronaut returns to Earth after a mission and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut. She heads into a downward spiral as she loses her connection to her family. R. (RC)
”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies, and dark new forces at play. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, ED)
”Overcomer” H — Life changes overnight for a high school basketball coach when he learns the largest manufacturing plant in town is shutting down. PG. (BR)
”Rambo: Last Blood” H — When the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo crosses the U.S.-Mexican border and quickly finds himself up against one of Mexico’s most violent cartels. R. (A18)
”Ready or Not” HHH — A young bride joins her new husband’s rich, eccentric family in a time-honored tradition. R. (RG)
”The Addams Family” HH — The Addams family faces off against a crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. PG. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP, CS, KG)
”The Peanut Butter Falcon” HHH½ — A young boy with Down syndrome runs away to fulfill his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. PG-13. (RC, A18)
”The Lion King” HHH — A future king must overcome betrayal and tragedy to assume his place on Pride Rock. PG. (A18)
”Zombieland: Double Tap” — Follows four strangers who bond amid a postapocalyptic zombie outbreak. R. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP)
— Staff and Wire Reports
