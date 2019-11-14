”Arctic Dogs” — Swifty the Arctic fox works in the mail room of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service but dreams of one day becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic’s star husky couriers). To prove himself worthy of the Top Dog role, Swifty secretly commandeers one of the sleds and delivers a package to a mysterious location. PG. (A18)
”Black and Blue” HH½ — A rookie New Orleans cop rounds the corner just as corrupt narc officers are murdering a drug dealer, an event captured by her body cam. The narcs pin the murder on her, and she is hunted both by the narcs and the drug dealers out for revenge. R. (FS, RG, A18, RP)
”Charlie’s Angels” — Three talented women are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. Not rated. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP)
”Countdown” ½ — A young nurse downloads an app that tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and a mysterious figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. PG-13. (RG, A18)
”Doctor Sleep” HHH — The Danny Torrance character from “The Shining,” carries the trauma from the events at the Overlook Hotel into his adulthood. R. (FS, RG, BR, A18, RP, CS, KG)
”Ford v Ferrari” — Automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, are dispatched by Henry Ford II to craft a new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship. PG-13 (RC, FS, RG, BR, RP)
”Gemini Man” HH — An elite assassin is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious operative that seemingly can predict his every move. PG-13. (A18)
”Harriet” HHH — The tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”Joker” HH — The exploration of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. R. (RC, FS, RG, A18, RP)
”Last Christmas” H½ — Kate harrumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP, KG)
”Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” HH — Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. PG-13. (RC, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”Midway” HH — The four-day battle in 1942 saw the U.S. Navy decisively defeat an attacking fleet of the Imperial Japanese Navy. PG-13. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP, CS, KG)
”Motherless Brooklyn” HHH — Set in New York in 1954, Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s syndrome, tries to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. It leads him through Harlem jazz clubs, Brooklyn slums and sets him against thugs and power brokers to honor his friend and save a woman who might his own salvation. R. (RC, A18)
”Playing with Fire” ½ — When a straight-laced fire superintendent and his elite team of expert firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings in the path of a wildfire, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitters. PG. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP, CS)
”Radioflash” — Teenage Reese has a love for virtual reality role playing and a knack for beating even the toughest survival games. But when a nuclear strike causes an electromagnetic pulse that cuts off all power, water, and communication to the entire western United States, Reese finds herself plunged into an all-too-real fight to survive. Not rated. (RC)
”Terminator: Dark Fate” HH — Sarah Connor and a hybrid cyborg human must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid Terminator from the future. R. (RC, FS, RG, SC, BR, A18, RP, CS, KG)
”The Addams Family” HH — The Addams family faces off against a crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration. PG. (RG, A18, RP)
”The Good Liar” — A life-long con man thinks he lands a perfect mark when he meets a wealthy widow, but she has a secretive past that may foil his plans. R. (RC, FS, RG, BR, A18, RP)
”The Lighthouse” HHH — Set at the start of the 20th century, the film is about lighthouse keepers in Maine. R. (A18)
”Western Stars” HHH½ — A cinematic film version of Bruce Springsteen’s latest album, “Western Stars”. PG. (A18)
”Zombieland: Double Tap” HH — Follow four unlikely friends, who bond amid a post-apocalyptic zombie outbreak, comically find their way. R. (A18, RP)
— Staff and Wire Reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.