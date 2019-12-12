Avett Brothers (copy)

The Avett Brothers are (from left) Scott Avett, Joe Kwon, Seth Avett and Bob Crawford.

 Courtesy of Cracker Farm

”A Christmas Carol”: Dec. 18-22. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

Bert Kreischer: May 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Billy Joel: April 18: Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

Billie Eilish: March 12. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Celtic Woman: June 4. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Chance the Rapper: Jan. 30. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Cirque du Soleil: April 2-5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Dan + Shay: March 28. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.

Darci Lynne Farmer: April 25. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

David Gray: Aug. 13. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. Also, Aug. 14. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Elton John: May 23. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Fitz and the Tantrums: Feb. 12. Piedmont Hall, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Friday Night Smackdown Live Broadcast: Jan. 17. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.

Harry Styles: Aug. 1. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Jurassic World: Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2020. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.jurassicworldlivetour.com.

JoJo Siwa: May 19. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.

John Crist: May 1. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Journey: Aug. 8. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, Aug. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.c

King & Country: April 19. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

KISS: Feb. 8. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.

Lauren Daigle: Feb. 22. Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Feb. 29. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.

Les Miserables: March 10-15. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

Lindsey Stirling: Dec. 17. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. www.tickemaster.com, www.livenation.com.

”Mean Girls”: Feb. 11-16. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

Michael Bublé: March 20. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.

My Little Pony: June 2, 2020. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.

Nashville Songwriters: Feb. 7. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

Nate Bargatze: May 3. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Patti LaBelle: April 17. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles: April 14. Steven Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

”Rent” 20th Anniversary Tour: Jan. 28-Feb. 2. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic: April 8. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Shinedown: April 21. Piedmont Hall, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Feb. 25-March 1. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. www.DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

The Avett Brothers: Dec. 31. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Bachelor Live on Stage: April 25. Also, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Also, April 29. Tanger Center. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

The Black Crowes: July 3. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, July 4. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com

The Choir of Man: March 24. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.

“The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival”: Feb. 16. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.

The Lumineers: May 29, 2020. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, June 2. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.

Winter Jam: Feb. 15. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Zac Brown Band: March 4. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.

