”A Christmas Carol”: Dec. 18-22. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Bert Kreischer: May 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Billy Joel: April 18: Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Billie Eilish: March 12. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Celtic Woman: June 4. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Chance the Rapper: Jan. 30. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Cirque du Soleil: April 2-5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Dan + Shay: March 28. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Darci Lynne Farmer: April 25. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
David Gray: Aug. 13. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. Also, Aug. 14. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Elton John: May 23. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Fitz and the Tantrums: Feb. 12. Piedmont Hall, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Friday Night Smackdown Live Broadcast: Jan. 17. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Harry Styles: Aug. 1. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Jurassic World: Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2020. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.jurassicworldlivetour.com.
JoJo Siwa: May 19. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
John Crist: May 1. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Journey: Aug. 8. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, Aug. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.c
King & Country: April 19. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
KISS: Feb. 8. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Lauren Daigle: Feb. 22. Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Feb. 29. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Les Miserables: March 10-15. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Lindsey Stirling: Dec. 17. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. www.tickemaster.com, www.livenation.com.
”Mean Girls”: Feb. 11-16. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Michael Bublé: March 20. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
My Little Pony: June 2, 2020. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Nashville Songwriters: Feb. 7. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Nate Bargatze: May 3. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Patti LaBelle: April 17. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles: April 14. Steven Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
”Rent” 20th Anniversary Tour: Jan. 28-Feb. 2. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic: April 8. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Shinedown: April 21. Piedmont Hall, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Feb. 25-March 1. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. www.DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
The Avett Brothers: Dec. 31. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
The Bachelor Live on Stage: April 25. Also, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Also, April 29. Tanger Center. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
The Black Crowes: July 3. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, July 4. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com
The Choir of Man: March 24. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
“The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival”: Feb. 16. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
The Lumineers: May 29, 2020. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, June 2. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
Winter Jam: Feb. 15. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Zac Brown Band: March 4. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
