KEY: GB = Greensboro, HP = High Point, WS = Winston-Salem
November
Holiday Show: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 22. The O’Brien Gallery, 307 State St., GB. 336-279-1124.
The Lighting of the Green: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Gibsonville. gibsonville.net.
Christmas by Candlelight Guided Tours 2019: Crafting Community: 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 22-23, 29-30 and Dec. 6-7, 13-14 & 20. Old Salem, 900 Old Salem Road, WS. $65. oldsalem.org.
Rhonda Thomas Holiday Jazz Concert: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 22. The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., GB. thehistoricmagnoliahouse.com.
”The Wizard of Oz”: 7 p.m. Nov. 22, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 23, 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $10-$30. www.carolinatheatre.com.
Vintage Market Days Of Metro Greensboro: “Christmas on the Farm”: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22, 10 am.-4 p.m. Nov. 23-24. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
Winter Wind Ensemble Concert: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Hayworth Fine Arts Center, High Point University, HP. A mixture of holiday favorites and traditional works for woodwind instruments. www.highpoint.edu/community/event/hpu-wind-ensemble.
Salem Saturdays: Saturdays, Nov. 23-Dec. 28. Old Salem Museum & Gardens, 600 S. Main St., WS. oldsalem.org.
Burlington Christmas Parade: 10 a.m. Nov. 23. Main Street, downtown Burlington. www.visitalamance.com/event/73rd-annual-burlington-christmas-parade/21711.
”Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22; 1 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17; 6 p.m. Nov. 22, Dec. 13, 20. The Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. Tickets: $51 and $56 adults, $25.50 and $28 children under 12, available at 336-292-2211 or barndinner.com.
Woody Wagon Paint Class: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 23. 10729 N. Main St., Archdale. Get in the holiday spirit and paint your own ceramic Woody Wagon that lights up. $45. www.eventbrite.com.
Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23, noon-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.piedmontcraftsmen.org/programs/crafts-fair.
The Turkey Trot: Thanksgiving Puppet Show and Craft: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 23. Körners Folly, 413 S. Main St., KV. $5. www.kornersfolly.org/event/turkey-trot-thanksgiving-puppet-show-craft.
Reynolda Village Estate-Wide Holiday Stroll: 2-8 p.m. Nov. 23. Reynolda Village, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. The streets of this boutique village come alive with holiday spirit with music, carriage rides, hot beverages and cookies. reynoldahouse.org.
Jingle Bell Jazz: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Double Oaks, 204 Mendenhall St., GB. $45. jabinnc@gmail.com
High Point Holiday Festival Parade: 3 p.m. Nov. 24. The parade will begin at Green Drive and travel north on Main Street to Montlieu Avenue, HP. highpointparade.com.
Harvest Home: Choral Ensembles: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 24. First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., GB. Free. vpa.uncg.edu.
23rd Annual Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry: 7 p.m. Nov. 24. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. www.highpointtheatre.com.
Holiday Nutcracker Tea: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. $64. www.ohenryhotel.com.
Thanksgiving Message Featuring Bruce Boguski and Donna Mack: 7 p.m. Nov. 25. Francis Auditorium in Phillips Hall, High Point University, HP. Bruce Boguski, an author, motivational speaker, columnist and media personality, will be standing alongside keynote speaker, vocalist and consultant Donna Mack for this special holiday message. Complimentary tickets will be available by contacting Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6, 13, 19-20, 23; 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22; 1 p.m. Dec. 24. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 Spruce St. N., WS. www.rhodesartscenter.org.
The Craftsmen’s Classics Christmas Art and Craft Festival: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.gilmoreshows.com.
Historic Leaksville Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Along Washington Street, Eden. Peggy Good, 336-623-5400.
Holiday Afternoon Tea: 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 29-Dec. 31. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. Reservations: 336-854-2015.
A Motown Christmas: 8 p.m. Nov. 30. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Tickets start at $39. www.carolinatheatre.com.
Saxapahaw Holiday Market: 8 a.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Haw River Ballroom, 1711 Saxapahaw Bethlehem Road, Saxapahaw. www.hawriverballroom.com.
A Carolina Christmas Holiday Concert: “The Gathering”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 2 p.m. Dec. 1. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, WS. Tickets start at $24. www.wssymphony.org/event/christmas.
December
À La Carte: An Advent Concert for All: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., GB. The program features seasonal music from J.S. Bach, Johannes Brahms, Francesco Manfredini as well as folk carols and improvisations from a wide variety of cultures and traditions. Free. http://alcgreensboro.com.
”It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 3-7, 10-13, 17-20; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 14, 21-22. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. www.triadstage.org.
Teddy Bear Tea with Mrs Claus: 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 15. Sixth Avenue Tea House, 23 W. Sixth Ave., Lexington. Free. www.eventbrite.com.
Jamestown Christmas Parade: 3 p.m. Dec. 1. Jamestown. 336-882-9622, Ext. 227 or email kevin.bottomley@ymcagreensboro.org.
North Carolina Symphony: Holiday Pops Concert: 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Hayworth Fine Arts Center, High Point University, HP. www.highpoint.edu/community/event/north-carolina-symphony-holiday-pops-concert-3.
”Die Hard”: 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
Christmas With The Embers: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 2. Randleman Elementary School, 100 Swaim St., Randleman. www.randlemanchamber.com/events/details/christmas-with-the-ember-s-49.
Santa & S’mores: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 2-4. Summerfield Farms, 3203 Pleasant Ridge Road, Summerfield. $25 per family. www.summerfieldfarms.com.
Christmas at Linbrook Hall: 10 a.m. Dec. 2. 5297 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. www.eventbrite.com.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for members. Advance purchase required. www.reynoldahouse.org/calendar/event/through-the-years-christmas-at-reynolda.
Wreath Decorating Classes: 12:30 and 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 5. Reynolda Village, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $50, $35 for students. Registration is required by Dec. 1: www.reynoldagardens.org/events.
Festival of Holiday Lights: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Scott Plaza, Elon University, Elon. www.elon.edu/culturalcalendar.
A Celebration of Light: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Whitley Auditorium, Elon University, Elon. www.elon.edu/culturalcalendar.
”A Christmas Story”: 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
Draper Tree-Lighting Ceremony: 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Corner of Fieldcrest Road and Stadium Drive, Eden. 336-623-2110.
Swingle Bells: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Salem College, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall, WS. $25, $8 for students and children. musiccarolina.org/winterfest-2019.
Say Hello to Santa: 4-4:45 p.m. Dec. 3. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. After a holiday story time, meet the Jolly Old Elf himself. www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/65997.
Family First: Holiday Tour and Card-making Workshop: 2 p.m. Dec. 4. Reynolda Village, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $10, $8 for members. www.reynoldahouse.org/calendar/event/family-first-workshop-holiday-tour-card-making
”Home Alone”: 7 p.m Dec. 4. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
Lessons and Carols: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel, High Point University, HP. www.highpoint.edu/community/event/lessons-and-carols-3.
”The Soul of Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T University, GB. $17, $11 for seniors and non-students, $6 for ages 12 and younger, free with Aggie One card. 336-334-7749.
”White Christmas”: 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
”Elf”: 1 p.m. Dec. 5. Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. www.sunsettheatre.org.
Candle Tea: 2-9 p.m. Dec. 6, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7. First Moravian Church, 304 S. Elam Ave., GB. Marketplace and bake sale, candle-making demonstrations and music. Admission and simple refreshments in the Tavern are free. 336-272-2196 or www.greensboromoravian.org.
”Greetings!”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 13-14; 3 p.m. Dec. 8, 15. ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., WS. brownpapertickets.com or 336-408-9739.
A 1917 Christmas Tour: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 6-7 (tours depart every half hour). Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for members and students. www.reynoldahouse.org.
Carolina Fridays: 3 p.m. Dec. 6, 13, 20. Reynolda Village, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. reynoldahouse.org.
Asheboro Christmas Parade: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Downtown Asheboro. www.randlemanchamber.com.
Festival of Lights: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6. Downtown Greensboro. https://downtownindecember.org
The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical: 8 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 11-14, 18-21; 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 15, 22. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
60th Annual Holiday House: 10 a.m. Dec. 6-7. Home of Roy and Kathy Morgan, 908 Country Club Drive, Lexington. $10. Free for ages 12 and younger. www.eventbrite.com.
Sawtooth School for Visual Art Preview Party and Shopping: Preview party from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6; shopping from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 8, 15, 22; 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 9-13, 16-20. 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.sawtooth.org.
”An Old Salem Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 11-13, 18-20; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21; 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 15, 22. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, WS. $25, $23 for students and seniors. www.ltofws.org/an-old-salem-christmas-carol-2019
North Carolina Brass Band: Christmas Wrapped In Brass: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, UNCG Auditorium, 308 Tate St., GB; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Brendle Recital Hall, WS. www.ncbrassband.org/christmas-wrapped-in-brass.html
Christmas Puppet Show: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas at Körner’s Folly: 6 p.m. Dec. 6, 13; 10 a.m. Dec. 7. Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Come hear the Körners’ spin on the classic poem by Clement Clarke Moore, fun for the young and the young at heart alike. $5. www.kornersfolly.org/event/christmaspuppet-show-2.
A Jazz Nativity: 5 p.m. Marketbell Ringers, 6 p.m. Jazz Nativity, Dec. 6; 4 p.m. Marketbell Ringers, 5 p.m. Jazz Nativity, Dec. 7. West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St., GB. A jazzed-up version of the Greatest Story Ever Told. Love offering is optional. Parking at Friendly Avenue and Eugene Street lots; also Friendly Avenue and Commerce Street lots. 336-275-4587.
Piedmont Chamber Singers: Season 42: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 3 p.m. Dec. 7. Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road, WS. Presenting “Portraits of Winter: A celebration of the holiday season with music that paints images of beauty and festivity.” Donations appreciated.
Candle, Star, Joyous Light: 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N Holden Road, GB. belcantocompany.com.
Collector’s Choice and Winter Show: 7-11 p.m. Dec. 7. GreenHill, 200 N. Davie St., GB. $95, $80 for members. Also, the Winter Show runs from Dec. 8-Jan. 17. The Winter Show is an annual exhibit and sale of works by over 100 North Carolina artists. Free. greenhillnc.org.
Christmas Tree Lighting: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 7. Harmon Park, Harmon Lane, Kernersville. www.kvparks.com.
Jazzy Christmas: Chelsey Green and the Green Project: 8 p.m. Dec. 7. The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., WS. Carl Denerson, 336-287-1616 or www.postjazz.com.
”A Suessified Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 13; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 15. The Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St., GB. Tickets are $10-15. www.ctgso.org.
Greensboro Holiday Parade: noon. Dec. 7. Downtown Greensboro. www.downtownindecember.org/holiday-parade
HoHoHo Craft Show: 10 a.m. Dec. 7-8. Holly Hill Mall, 309 Huffman Mill Road, BU. Facebook: HoHoHo Craft Show at Holly Hill Mall.
”The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $17. www.highpointtheatre.com.
The Gathering: 8 p.m. Dec. 7. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Tickets start at $17. www.carolinatheatre.com.
Christmas at The Carolina: 9 a.m. Dec. 7. See a free movie (“The Muppet Christmas Carol”), enjoy a free soft drink & popcorn. Sing along with the theatre’s historic pipe organ, visit and take pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus in the theatre’s Renaissance Room. www.carolinatheatre.com.
WSYC Winter Choral Concert: 2-3:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Calvary Moravian, 600 Holly Ave., WS. www.wsyouthchorus.org.
Christmas by Candlelight Tours: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 7, 21. Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. www.kornersfolly.org.
Liberty Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting: 2:30-6 p.m. Dec. 7. Greensboro Street, Liberty. www.libertychambernc.com.
Winterfest: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7. Grogan Park, 308 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. Santa, characters, balloon ice festival.
Randleman Christmas Parade: 3:30-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Main Street, Randleman. 336-495-7525.
Christmas Open House: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7, 14. Thomas Pottery 1295 S. N.C. Highway 705, Seagrove. scottandbobbie@thomaspottery.com or 336-879-4145.
Candlefest: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 7. Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Drive, GB. Admission is free with a donation of a non-perishable food item. 336-373-2199.
‘Tis the season: 2-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Brown Recreation Center, 301 E. Vandalia Road, GB. Holiday arts and crafts. Visit with Santa and treats. 336-373-2920.
Showing Love Holiday Event: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., GB. Enjoy poetry, basketball, cookies and other refreshments. 336-373-5845.
Mimosa Holiday Home Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7. 2103 Mimosa Drive, GB. www.eventbrite.com.
Breakfast with Santa: 8 a.m. Dec. 7. Project:Re3 Church, 1474 Kerner Road, Kernersville. Starts at $10. www.eventbrite.com.
iHeartMedia’s Holiday Marketplace: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7. Winston Salem Fairgrounds Education Building, 414 Deacon Blvd., WS. www.eventbrite.com.
Pajama Jam with Santa: 3-4:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Lexington Parks and Recreation, 512 Hargrave St., Lexington. Free. www.eventbrite.com.
Winston-Salem Jaycees 29th Annual Holiday Parade: 5 p.m. Dec. 7. More than 90 entries include marching bands, dignitaries. Starts at the intersection of Fourth and Poplar streets in Winston-Salem. The parade route will head down Fourth Street turn right on Liberty Street and end at Corpening Plaza. www.wsparade.org.
”A Carolina Christmas”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 7, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 1 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 6 p.m. Dec. 12-13. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, GB. Tickets: $51 and $56 adults, $25.50 and $28 children under 12, available at 336-292-2211 or barndinner.com.
Kernersville Christmas Parade: 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Parade route starts at the corner of Pineview Drive and Highway 66, and continues on East Mountain Street to Kernersville Elementary School, on West Mountain Street, Kernersville. kernersvillenc.com.
The Night Before Christmas: 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Although this concert is free to attend, a ticket is required. belcantocompany.com.
Santa Cares: A Holiday Sensory-Friendly Event: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 8. Hanes Mall, 3320 Silas Creek Parkway, WS. www.eventbrite.com.
Archdale Christmas Parade: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 8. Archdale. www.visitnc.com/event/iqqv/archdale-christmas-parade
Santa at the Biltmore Hotel: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 8, 14-15, 21-23. 111 W. Washington St., GB. https://downtownindecember.org/santa-at-the-biltmore
Queerly Joyful: 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Western Alamance High School, 1731 N.C. 87, Elon. Also, 4 p.m. Dec. 8. Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, 825 Washington St., HP; 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Well-Spring Retirement Community, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB; 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. www.triadprideperformingarts.org.
Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $22, $18 for seniors, students and military. www.carolinatheatre.com.
54th Annual Festival of Lessons & Carols: 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel, 815 W. Market St., GB. www.greensboro.edu/event/54th-annual-festival-of-lessons-carols
Singing Rams Holiday Concert: 4 p.m. Dec. 8. K.R. Williams Auditorium, Winston-Salem State University, WS. Free. A donation will be taken. 336-750-2120.
Holiday Greenery Festival: noon-5 p.m. Dec. 8. Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Drive, GB. greensborobeautiful.org.
Made 4 the Holidays Arts, Crafts & Pottery Shows: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., GB. www.gsofarmersmarket.org
Pleasant Garden Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting: 3 p.m. Dec. 8 (rain/snow date: Dec. 15). Starts at Pleasant Garden Road and Ryegate Drive, ending at Pleasant Garden Elementary School, Pleasant Garden. pleasantgarden.net.
Jingle All the Way with Holiday Jazz: 7-8 p.m. Dec. 9. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Music played by Wally West. library.greensboro-nc.gov/locations/benjamin
Carolina Brass Holiday Pops Concert: 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $20, $15 for members. www.reynoldahouse.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Tickets start at $49.50. www.trans-siberian.com/index/home
Community Christmas Celebration: Dec. 12-13. High Point University, HP. www.highpoint.edu/community/christmas.
”A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. www.hpct.net/events/2019/christmas-carol.
Thomasville Christmas Parade: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. www.visitthomasvillenc.com/thomasville-christmas-parade.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 12. Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., AB. Featuring The Ocie Davis Trio. www.sunsettheatre.org.
Pictures with Santa: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 12, 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 13. Smith Active Adult Center, 2401 Fairview St., GB. Bring your children, grandchildren, pets, spouse or friends. $5. 336-373-7564.
”The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 18-20; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15, 22; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Tickets from $24. Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., WS. www.uncsa.edu/nutcracker or 336-721-1945
Nutcracker … The Remix!: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. www.thevandyke.org/event/nutcracker-the-remix.
Santa Visit and Photos at the Park: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 13. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., GB. www.eventbrite.com.
Holiday Magic: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13. Downtown Burlington. www.btowneventsnc.com/holiday-magic.html.
Gibsonville Christmas Parade: 2 p.m. Dec. 14. The parade will begin at Minneola and Whitsett streets, right onto Whitsett Street and proceed down Main Street turning left onto Piedmont Avenue and right onto Burlington Avenue, disbanding at Burlington Avenue and Apple Street. gibsonville.net.
”The Christmas Shoes”: 8 p.m. Dec. 14. Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 5700 Friendly Ave., GB. Princess Johnson, 336-944-6146 or email princess@royalexpressions.org
Christmas Wishes Expo: 2-6 p.m. Dec. 14. Holly Hill Mall, 309 Huffman Mill Road, Burlington. www.eventbrite.com.
2019 Running of the Balls: 6 p.m. Dec. 14. This night run/walk on a 5K(ish) course through Sunset Hills takes participants through the largest neighborhood light display in the United States. www.therunningoftheballs.com
Greensboro Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 3 p.m. Dec. 14-15, 21-22. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. Also, “Muttcracker” will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. $20-$40. www.carolinatheatre.com.
Tea with Clara: 1:45 p.m. Dec. 14-15. Renaissance Room, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $22. www.carolinatheatre.com
A Kernersville Yuletide: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14. Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Stop at Körner’s Folly to explore the 1880’s house museum adorned in Victorian Christmas décor, and then continue to the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. www.kornersfolly.org/event/kernersville-yuletide.
Holiday Open House: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14. From The Ground Up Pottery, 172 Crestwood Road, Robbins. 910-464-6228.
Bulldog Pottery Holiday Open House: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 14. 3306 U.S. Highway 220 N., Seagrove. 910-428-9728 or 336-302-3469.
Winter Wrestle Fest: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 14. Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St., GB. A family-friendly pro-wrestling events. 336-373-5871.
Wreaths Across America: 11 a.m. Dec. 14. Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, GB. Volunteers will place wreaths at veterans’ graves. 336-373-2160.
Otis & Wawa’s 3rd Annual SantaCon Bar Crawl: 3-9 p.m. Dec. 14. Stumble Stilskins, 202 W. Market St., GB. www.tickettailor.com/events/otisandwawa/301644.
Holidays with The Camel City Jazz Orchestra: 5:30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 14. Reynolds Place Theatre, Rhodes Center, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets are $12 or $25. camelcityjazz.org.
Visit with Santa at the Train Depot: 6 p.m. Dec. 14. Rural Hall Historic Train Depot and Railroad Museum, 8170 Depot St., Rural Hall. Free but donations are welcome. www.ruralhalldepot.org
A Christmas Memory: 4 p.m. Dec. 15. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, WS. $25, $20 for members and students. www.reynoldahouse.org.
Making Spirits Bright: noon-5 p.m. Dec. 15. Double Oaks Bed and Breakfast, 204 N. Mendenhall St., GB. Thirteen local artists will display fine art for sale. Admission is free. There also will be a Holiday Shopping Soiree. 912-704-3637.
Moscow Ballet: “The Great Russian Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, WS. www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/1359#calendar7194/20191213/event/690943.
”The Muppet Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
”The Shop Around the Corner”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
Yule Rock Out ... Again: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., WS. www.theatrealliance.ws
”National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
”Love Actually”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
Handel’s “Messiah”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., WS. Tickets start at $20. www.wssymphony.org.
Salem Band: “O Holy Night”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, WS. Also, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St., WS. Free. www.salemband.org.
”Elf”: 7 p.m. Dec. 18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
”Christmas in Connecticut”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com
High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-20; 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21; 2 p.m. Dec. 22. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $20-$35. highpointtheatre.com.
Christmas for the City: 4-9 p.m. Dec. 19. Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., WS. www.christmasforthecity.com.
”It’s A Wonderful Life”: 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
A Brown Chapter Holiday Social: 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Donald Julian Reaves Student Activities Center, Room 100, 601 S. MLK Drive, WS. www.eventbrite.com.
Fiddle and Bow: The Piedmont Songbag: 8 p.m. Dec. 20. Upstage Cabaret at Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. $16, $14 for Fiddle and Bow members. www.fiddleandbow.org.
Holiday Movie at the Park: “The Grinch”: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 20. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. www.eventbrite.com.
Fox 8 Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Lawrence Joel Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, WS. Free with a donation of canned or non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army Food Pantry. www.wssymphony.org.
A Merry Lil’ Christmas Dinner: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 20. The Hickory Room, 675 W. Fifth St., WS. $10-$25. www.eventbrite.com.
Salem Night: “Softly The Night Is Sleeping”: 1-7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Old Salem, 900 Old Salem Road, WS. oldsalem.org.
”An Unexpected Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Studio 1, 309 Huffman Mill Road, Burlington. $20. studio1online.org.
Grinch Fest: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 21. Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Make Grinchy green slime, pin a heart on the Grinch. library.greensboro-nc.gov/locations/hemphill-branch
Fox 8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB.
A Classique Christmas: 4 p.m. Dec. 22. Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall, WS. $25, $8 for students and children. www.musiccarolina.org.
Christmas in the Park: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 22. City Park, Burlington. www.btowneventsnc.com.
”White Christmas”: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $7, $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first-responders. www.carolinatheater.com.
Special Christmas Eve Performance Jazz Series: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 24. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. With Sheila Duell, Randy Craven, Neill Clegg and Paul Leslie. www.ohenryhotel.com.
Peter and the Wolf: 10 a.m. Dec. 28. Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. $10 adults, $8 for students and children. http://musiccarolina.org/winterfest-2019.
Masquerade NYE Party: 8 p.m. Dec. 31. The Hawthorne Inn and Conference Center, 420 High St., WS. www.eventbrite.com.
Ongoing
Christmas at Blandwood: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sundays, closed on Mondays. Through Dec. 29. Blandwood, 447 W. Washington St., GB. Admission is $8, $7 for seniors or AAA members, $5 for ages 12 and younger. www.preservationgreensboro.org.
CVA Holiday Showcase: Through Dec. 31. Center for Visual Artists Gallery, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Exhibition and sale of art and handcrafted items from dozens of local artists. 336-333-7475. greensboroart.org
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. Through Jan. 1 (closes at 10 p.m. Dec. 31) Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motor coaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Nov. 25-26. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motor coaches and buses: $65. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.
Piedmont Winterfest: 4-9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays, noon-7 p.m. Sundays. Through Jan. 26. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB. Outdoor ice skating and ice slide. piedmontwinterfest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.