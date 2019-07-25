”A Christmas Carol”: Dec. 18-22. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
”A Magical Cirque Christmas”: Dec. 1. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Ariana Grande: Nov. 22. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: Aug. 9. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
B-52s: Sept. 6. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Backstreet Boys: Aug. 20. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Bad Bunny: Nov. 2. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Bastille: Oct. 25. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Beck and Cage The Elephant: Aug. 24. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 24. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Ben Folds and Violent Femmes: Aug. 8. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: Aug. 24. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters: Aug. 17. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Aug. 18. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. www.livenation.com, 800-745-3000.
Brad Paisley: Aug. 15. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 24. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Brantley Gilbert: Oct. 11. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Carlos Santana: Aug. 13. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Charlie Wilson: Sept. 13. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Chevelle: Aug. 17. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 18. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Chris Brown: Sept. 6. PNC Arena, 400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Chris Stapleton: Oct. 19. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Christmas Rocks! Tour: Nov. 27. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Country Fest: Sept. 14.White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
David Sedaris: Oct. 17. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. www.carolinatheatre.com.
Dirty Heads: July 28. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Disney’s “Aladdin”: Saturdays, Oct. 2-26. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
“Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour”: Nov. 14. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Also, Nov. 18. Belk Theatre at Blumenthal Performing Arts, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Disney On Ice Presents “Road Trip Adventures”: Dec. 4-8. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Dream Theater: Oct. 5. Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters: Nov. 2. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Dropkick Murphys: Sept. 24. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Also, Sept. 25. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Florida Georgia Line: July 26. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, July 27. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Game Grumps Live!: Aug. 18. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Gladys Knight: Aug. 21. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Gloria Trevi: Sept. 26. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
George Clinton’s Farewell Tour: July 27. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Gordon Lightfoot: July 26. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. www.carolinatheatre.com.
Guns N’ Roses: Sept. 25. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Heart: Aug. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 14. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Hillsong Worship Casting Crowns: Nov. 15. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Hip Hop and R&B Novemberfest: Nov. 29. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Indigo Girls: Sept. 7. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Inspiration and Praise: Sept. 28. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas: The Musical”: Dec. 3. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Jason Aldean: Sept. 12. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, Sept. 13. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Jay Leno: Sept. 20. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
John Mayer: Aug. 9. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
John Prine: Nov. 1. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Jonas Brothers: Aug. 14. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Judah & The Lion: Aug. 22. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Also, Aug. 23. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.co
Jurassic World: Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2020. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.jurassicworldlivetour.com.
Kenny G: Nov. 24. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Khalid: Aug. 13. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019: Aug. 2. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 11. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
KISS: Aug. 10. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
”Lewis & Tolkien: Of Wardrobes & Rings”: Sept. 26-29. Odeon Theatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office or www.ticketmaster.com.
Little Big Town: Sept. 6. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. www.livenation.com, 800-745-3000.
Lizzo: Sept. 13. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Also, Sept. 15. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Logic: Oct. 26. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Maggie Rogers: Oct. 9. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Maná: Oct. 20. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Marco Antonio Solis: Aug. 23. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Miranda Lambert: Nov. 23. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Moe. and Blues Traveler: Aug. 6. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida: July 26. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, July 27. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
PJ Morton: Oct. 26. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Papa Roach: Aug. 4. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Paul Anka: Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way: Sept. 9. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
PAW Patrol: Sept. 28-29. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Peter Frampton: Aug. 30. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, Sept. 14. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Post Malone: Oct. 17. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Queen and Adam Lambert: Aug. 23. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Ray LaMontagne: Oct. 18. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. www.tickemaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Rebelution: Aug. 9. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
”Rent” 20th Anniversary Tour: Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2020. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band: Aug. 6. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Rock & Ride: Sept. 7. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour: Nov. 9. Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E South St., Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Sara Bareilles: Oct. 8. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Slayer: Nov. 3. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Sublime with Rome: July 28. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Feb. 25-March 1, 2020. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. www.DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
The 1975: Nov. 19. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Ted Nugent: Aug. 16. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
The Alchemy Tour: Sept. 4. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Also, Sept. 17. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
The Avett Brothers: Dec. 31. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
The Black Keys: Nov. 8. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
The Head And The Heart: Sept. 29. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Also, Oct. 1. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
The Raconteurs: Sept. 3. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
The Flaming Lips: Aug. 5. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Also, Aug. 6. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
The Marshall Tucker Band: Aug. 4. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. www.carolinatheatre.com.
The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: Aug. 20. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Trevor Noah: Sept. 13. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Tyler, The Creator: Oct. 1. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
UB40: Sept. 13. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
We Will Rock You: Nov. 6. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Nov. 7. Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E South St., Raleigh. www.tickemaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss: Aug. 17. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Why Don’t We: Aug. 3. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
ZZ Top: Oct. 5. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Oct. 6. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.