Alanis Morissette: June 21. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, June 23. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.

Alejandro Fernández: June 21. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Alicia Keys: Aug. 4. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

Backsteet Boys: Sept. 21. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Sept. 22. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Barenaked Ladies: July 18. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: Nov. 3-8. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Bert Kreischer: Aug. 29. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Blackberry Smoke: Aug. 14. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 15. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Brad Paisley: June 20. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

Breaking Benjamin: Aug. 18. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 19. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com

Chicago: Dec. 17. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com. Also, June 20. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.

Chicago with Rick Springfield: July 1. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

Chris Stapleton: Aug. 7. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 8. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Dan + Shay: Sept. 12. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.

Daryl Hall & John Oates: Aug. 18. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com

Dave Matthews Band: July 24. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, July 28. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com

David Gray: Aug. 13. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 14. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Dead & Co.: July 18. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Elton John: May 23. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

For King & Country: July 9. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. wwwlivenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Foreigner: Aug. 28. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 29. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com

Get The Led Out: Aug. 7. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Goo Goo Dolls: Aug. 25. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Also, Aug. 28. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Greensky Bluegrass: July 31. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 1. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Halsey: June 18. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

Harry Styles: Aug. 1. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Incubus: Aug. 6. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Iration: July 18. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Also, July 19. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

Jamey Johnson: May 7. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Also, May 8. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Janet Jackson: July 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.

Jeanne Robertson: Jan. 8, 2021. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Jimmy Eat World: Aug. 7. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 8. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Joe Rogan: June 26. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Also, June 27. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com.

JoJo Siwa: May 19. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.

John Crist: May 1. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Journey: Aug. 8. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.

Juanes: May 7. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Judas Priest: Sept. 17. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Kane Brown: Oct. 24. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.

KIDZ BOP Live 2020: July 25. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, July 26. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Sept. 14. www.livenation.com

King & Country: June 13. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com. www.ticketmaster.com.

Lauv: July 19. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 9. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Lindsey Stirling: July 30. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Los Ángeles Azules: Nov. 14. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.

Luke Combs: Sept. 18-19. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. Also, Sept. 19. www.ticketmaster.com.

Maks & Val: June 11. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Maren Morris: Aug. 22. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Also, Sept. 17. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Maroon 5: Sept. 12. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Sept. 14. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com

Matchbox Twenty: Aug. 1. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 2. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com

Melanie Martinez: June 26. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Also, June 27. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Megadeath and Lamb of God: June 13. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, June 14. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh.www.livenation.com

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts: July 11. Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

My Little Pony: June 2, 2020. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.

Nickelback: June 19. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, June 23. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com

Old Dominion: May 14. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Parkway Drive: Sept. 11. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

Patti LaBelle: Aug. 15. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com

Pink Floyd: Sept. 20. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.

Primus: June 6. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Also, June 7. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Rage Against the Machine: Aug. 2. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.

Rascal Flatts: Sept. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.

Rebelution: June 19. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Also, June 24. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

Rent: Jan. 29-31, 2021. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com.

Rod Stewart: Aug. 21. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com

Roger Waters: Aug. 11. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.

Ronnie Milsap: July 31. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, www.tangercenter.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Russ: May 24. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle: July 15. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, July 19. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Shinedown: Sept. 1. Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Slipknot: June 17. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Slightly Stoopid: July 17. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Smashing Pumpkins: Oct. 6. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com.

Steve Martin and Martin Short’s “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment”: Sept. 18. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

Sugarland: Aug. 1. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

Tedeschi Trucks Band: July 10. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, July 11. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com

The Black Crowes: July 3. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, July 4. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com

The Black Keys: Aug. 30. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Sept. 1. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.

The Doobie Brothers: June 19. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, June 20. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.

The Lumineers: June 2. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.

The Masked Singer Tour: June 19. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Also, June 20. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.

The Millennium Tour 2020: July 24. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

The Price is Right Live: Aug. 16. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

The Weekend: July 15. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com.

Todd Rundgren: June 5. Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

Thomas Rhett: July 9. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, July 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.

90s Kickback Tour: June 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, wwwticketmaster.com.

5 Seconds of Summer: Sept. 12. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. www.livenation.com.

