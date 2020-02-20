Alanis Morissette: June 21. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, June 23. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Alejandro Fernández: June 21. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Alicia Keys: Aug. 4. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Aventura: April 18. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Backsteet Boys: Sept. 21. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Sept. 22. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Barenaked Ladies: July 18. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Bert Kreischer: May 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Billy Joel: April 18: Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Billie Eilish: March 12. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Celtic Woman: June 4. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Chicago with Rick Springfield: July 1. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Chris Stapleton: Aug. 7. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 8. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Cirque du Soleil: April 2-5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Also, Aug. 20-23. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Dan + Shay: March 28. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Darci Lynne Farmer: April 25. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Daryl Hall & John Oates: Aug. 18. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com
Dave Matthews Band: July 24. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, July 28. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com
David Gray: Aug. 13. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 14. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Dead & Co.: July 18. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Elton John: May 23. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Free Your Mind 3D Experience: April 16. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Foreigner: Aug. 28. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 29. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com
Get The Led Out: Aug. 7. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Goo Goo Dolls: Aug. 25. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Also, Aug. 28. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Halsey: June 18. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Harlem Globetrotters: March 27. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Also, March 28. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. harlemglobetrotters.com.
Harry Styles: Aug. 1. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Home Free: April 15. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Indigo Girls: March 7. Piedmont Hall, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Incubus: Aug. 6. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Janet Jackson: July 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Jay Leno: March 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Jeanne Robertson: Jan. 8, 2021. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
JoJo Siwa: May 19. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
John Crist: May 1. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Journey: Aug. 8. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Juanes: May 7. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Justin Bieber: July 29. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
KC and The Sunshine Band: March 13. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro coliseum box office.
Kane Brown: May 17. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Kevin Gates: June 11. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
KIDZ BOP Live 2020: July 25. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, July 26. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Sept. 14. www.livenation.com
King & Country: April 19. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Lauren Daigle: Feb. 22. Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Feb. 29. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Lauv: July 19. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Aug. 9. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Leo Dan: April 1. Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St., Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Les Miserables: March 10-15. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.
Los Ángeles Azules: Nov. 14. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Louis The Child: May 1. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. Also, May 14. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Maroon 5: Sept. 12. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Sept. 14. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com
Matchbox Twenty: Aug. 1. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 2. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com
Melanie Martinez: June 26. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Also, June 27. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Megadeath and Lamb of God: June 13. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, June 14. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh.www.livenation.com
Michael Bublé: March 20. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts: July 11. Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
MTV Wild ‘N Out Live Tour: March 8. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. Also, March 11. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
My Little Pony: June 2, 2020. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Nate Bargatze: May 3. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Nickelback: June 19. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, June 23. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com
Of Monsters and Men: April 29. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Old Dominion: May 14. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Ozuna: May 24. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
Patti LaBelle: April 17. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Post Malone: March 1. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Rage Against the Machine: Aug. 2. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles: April 14. Steven Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Rebelution: June 19. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Also, June 24. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Rent: Jan. 29-31, 2021. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com.
Ricardo Montaner: April 20. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. www.ticketmaster.com.
Rod Stewart: Aug. 21. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com
Roger Waters: Aug. 11. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
Ronnie Milsap: May 2. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.ticketmaster.com, www.tangercenter.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Russ: May 24. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle: July 15. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, July 19. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Sam Hunt: May 28. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, May 29. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Scotty McCreery: March 12. Piedmont Hall, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic: April 8. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Shinedown: April 21. Piedmont Hall, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Slipknot: June 17. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Feb. 25-March 1, 2020. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. www.DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.
Tedeschi Trucks Band: July 10. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, July 11. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com
The Bachelor Live on Stage: April 25, 2020. Also, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Also, April 29. Tanger Center. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.
The Black Crowes: July 3. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, July 4. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com
The Choir of Man: March 24. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.
The Doobie Brothers: June 19. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, June 20. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
“The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival”: Feb. 16. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
The LIT AF Tour: Feb. 15. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
The Lumineers: May 29, 2020. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, June 2. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
The Millennium Tour 2020: March 13. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
The Price is Right Live: April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Todd Rundgren: June 5. Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Thomas Rhett: July 9. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, July 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
United States Navy Band: March 17. Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Zac Brown Band: March 4. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
90s Kickback Tour: June 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, wwwticketmaster.com.
5 Seconds of Summer: Sept. 12. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
