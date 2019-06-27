”A Magical Cirque Christmas”: Dec. 1. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Anuel AA: July 19. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com
Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA: Aug. 9. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
B-52s: Sept. 6. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Backstreet Boys: Aug. 20. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Bad Bunny: Nov. 2. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Bastille: Oct. 25. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Beck and Cage The Elephant: Aug. 24. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 24. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Ben Folds and Violent Femmes: Aug. 8. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: Aug. 24. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters: Aug. 17. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Aug. 18. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. www.livenation.com, 800-745-3000.
Blink-182 and Lil Wayne: July 23. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Brad Paisley: Aug. 15. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 24. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Brantley Gilbert: Oct. 11. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Carlos Santana: Aug. 13. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Charlie Wilson: Sept. 13. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Chris Brown: Sept. 6. PNC Arena, 400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Chris Stapleton: Oct. 19. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Dave Matthews Band: July 19. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
David Sedaris: Oct. 17. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. www.carolinatheatre.com.
Dierks Bentley: July 11. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 8. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Dirty Heads: July 28. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Disney’s “Aladdin”: Saturdays, Oct. 2-26. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
“Disney Junior Holiday Party! On Tour”: Nov. 14. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Also, Nov. 18. Belk Theatre at Blumenthal Performing Arts, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Disney On Ice Presents “Road Trip Adventures”: Dec. 4-8. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
90’s Kickback Concert: July 20. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Greensboro coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Dropkick Murphys: Sept. 24. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Also, Sept. 25. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Florida Georgia Line: July 26. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, July 27. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Game Grumps Live!: Aug. 18. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Gladys Knight: Aug. 21. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Gloria Trevi: Sept. 26. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
George Clinton’s Farewell Tour: July 27. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Godsmack: July 16. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Also, July 17. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.livenation.com, 800-745-3000.
Gordon Lightfoot: July 26. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. www.carolinatheatre.com.
Gov’t Mule: July 6. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Greensky Bluegrass: July 19. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Also, July 20. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, 800-745-3000.
Guns N’ Roses: Sept. 25. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Heart: Aug. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 14. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
How Did This Get Made? Live!: July 19. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Indigo Girls: Sept. 7. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Iron Maiden: July 22. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Jason Aldean: Sept. 12. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, Sept. 13. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Jay Leno: Sept. 20. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
JoJo Siwa: July 16. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. JoJoDREAMTour.com.
John Mayer: Aug. 9. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
John Prine: Nov. 1. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Jonas Brothers: Aug. 14. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Judah & The Lion: Aug. 22. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Also, Aug. 23. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.co
Jurassic World: Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2020. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.jurassicworldlivetour.com.
Kenny G: Nov. 24. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Khalid: Aug. 13. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019: Aug. 2. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 11. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Kirk Franklin: July 24. Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
KISS: Aug. 10. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
”Lewis & Tolkien: Of Wardrobes & Rings”: Sept. 26-29. Odeon Theatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office or www.ticketmaster.com.
Lionel Richie: July 25. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Little Big Town: Sept. 6. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. www.livenation.com, 800-745-3000.
Lizzo: Sept. 13. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. Also, Sept. 15. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Logic: Oct. 26. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Maggie Rogers: Oct. 9. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Maná: Oct. 20. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Marco Antonio Solis: Aug. 23. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Mary J. Blige and Nas: July 24. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, July 25. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Miranda Lambert: Nov. 23. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Moe. and Blues Traveler: Aug. 6. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida: July 26. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, July 27. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
New Kids on the Block: July 7. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
Papa Roach: Aug. 4. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Paul Anka: Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way: Sept. 9. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
PAW Patrol: Sept. 28-29. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Peter Frampton: Aug. 30. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, Sept. 14. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Prettymuch: July 17. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Queen and Adam Lambert: Aug. 23. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Ray LaMontagne: Oct. 18. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. www.tickemaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Rebelution: Aug. 9. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
”Rent” 20th Anniversary Tour: Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2020. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band: Aug. 6. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Rob Thomas: July 11. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com, 800-745-3000.
Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour: Nov. 9. Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E South St., Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Sara Bareilles: Oct. 8. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Sublime with Rome: July 28. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Feb. 25-March 1, 2020. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. www.DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Ted Nugent: Aug. 16. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.livenation.com.
Tedeschi Trucks Band: July 7. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, July 9. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
The Alchemy Tour: Sept. 4. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Also, Sept. 17. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
The Black Keys: Nov. 8. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
The Head And The Heart: Sept. 29. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Also, Oct. 1. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
The Rockstar Energy Drink DISRUPT Festival: June 29. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
The Raconteurs: Sept. 3. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
The Flaming Lips: Aug. 5. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. Also, Aug. 6. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
The Marshall Tucker Band: Aug. 4. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. www.carolinatheatre.com.
The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: Aug. 20. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
The Ultimate Queen Celebration Starring Marc Martel: June 28. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. www.DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.
Third Blind Eye and Jimmy Eat World: July 21. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Train: July 12. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, July 13. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Trevor Noah: Sept. 13. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Tyler, The Creator: Oct. 1. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.ticketmaster.com.
UB40: Sept. 13. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
We Will Rock You: Nov. 6. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Nov. 7. Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, 2 E South St., Raleigh. www.tickemaster.com, www.livenation.com.
”Weird Al” Yankovic: July 13. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Pkwy, Cary. Also, July 14. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Boulevard, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss: Aug. 17. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. Greensboro Coliseum box office, www.ticketmaster.com.
Why Don’t We: Aug. 3. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Wiz Khalifa: July 10. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
ZZ Top: Oct. 5. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Oct. 6. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000.