Alanis Morissette: June 21. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. Also, June 23. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Bert Kreischer: May 14. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Billy Joel: April 18: Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Billie Eilish: March 12. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Celtic Woman: June 4. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Chance the Rapper: Jan. 30. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Chicago with Rick Springfield: July 1. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Cirque du Soleil: April 2-5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Dan + Shay: March 28. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Darci Lynne Farmer: April 25. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
David Gray: Aug. 13. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. Also, Aug. 14. Red Hat Amphitheatre, 500 S. McDowell St., Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Elton John: May 23. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Fitz and the Tantrums: Feb. 12. Piedmont Hall, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Halsey: June 18. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Harlem Globetrotters: March 27. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Also, March 28. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. harlemglobetrotters.com.
Harry Styles: Aug. 1. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Jay Leno: March 22. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
Jurassic World: Jan. 30-Feb. 2, 2020. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.jurassicworldlivetour.com.
JoJo Siwa: May 19. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
John Crist: May 1. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Journey: Aug. 8. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, Aug. 10. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Kane Brown: May 17. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
KIDZ BOP Live 2020: July 25. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, July 26. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Sept. 14. www.livenation.com
King & Country: April 19. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
KISS: Feb. 8. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com. Also, Sept. 9. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com.
Lauren Daigle: Feb. 22. Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte. Also, Feb. 29. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Les Miserables: March 10-15. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.
Maroon 5: Sept. 12. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Sept. 14. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com
Matchbox Twenty: Aug. 1. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. Also, Aug. 2. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. www.livenation.com
”Mean Girls”: Feb. 11-16. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.
Michael Bublé: March 20. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts: July 11. Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
MTV Wild ‘N Out Live Tour: March 8. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte. Also, March 11. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com.
My Little Pony: June 2, 2020. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
Nashville Songwriters: Feb. 7. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.
Nate Bargatze: May 3. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Old Dominion: May 14. White Oak Amphitheatre, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, www.livenation.com.
Patti LaBelle: April 17. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Post Malone: March 1. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.livenation.com.
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles: April 14. Steven Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Rebelution: June 19. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Also, June 24. Charlotte Metro Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
”Rent” 20th Anniversary Tour: Jan. 28-Feb. 2. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.
Ricardo Montaner: April 20. Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 2825 University Parkway, Winston-Salem. www.ticketmaster.com.
Rod Stewart: Aug. 21. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com
Ronnie Milsap: May 2. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., GB. www.ticketmaster.com, www.tangercenter.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Russ: May 24. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 N.C. Music Factory Blvd.,Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic: April 8. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Shinedown: April 21. Piedmont Hall, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: Feb. 25-March 1, 2020. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. www.DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.
Tedeschi Trucks Band: July 10. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, July 11. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com
The Bachelor Live on Stage: April 25, 2020. Also, Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. Also, April 29. Tanger Center. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.
The Black Crowes: July 3. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, July 4. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.livenation.com
The Choir of Man: March 24. Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham. DPACnc.com, ticketmaster.com.
The Doobie Brothers: June 19. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, June 20. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
“The Fabulously Funny Comedy Festival”: Feb. 16. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.ticketmaster.com.
The LIT AF Tour: Feb. 15. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
The Lumineers: May 29, 2020. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, Charlotte. Also, June 2. Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, 3801 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
The Millennium Tour 2020: March 13. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
The Price is Right Live: April 24. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.
Todd Rundgren: June 5. Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.livenation.com.
Winter Jam: Feb. 15. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Zac Brown Band: March 4. PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh. www.ticketmaster.com.
90s Kickback Tour: June 12. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. www.tangercenter.com, wwwticketmaster.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.