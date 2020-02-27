27 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Tea and Books: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Kathleen Clay Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB.
Literary Society: 7-8:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB.
f Katie Snuggs: 6:30 p.m. Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., AB. Snuggs, the first African American woman elected to the city council, was a leader in integration struggles in Asheboro in the 1960s. 336-318-6803.
CLUBS & CAFES
Live Music with Gerry Stanek: Cellar 23, 2309 Fleming Road, Suite 107, GB.
Sapphire Hookah Lounge Happy Hour: 4-8 p.m. 3793 Samet Drive, GB. www.sapphirehookah.com.
Open Mic with Country Dan Collins: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall Old Salem, 137 West St., WS.
Todd Snider: 8 p.m. Haw River Ballroom, 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw. $25-$28. www.hawriverballroom.com
Pocket Vinyl with Full Band, Distant Future, Space Cadet Orchestra: 9 p.m. Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., WS.
Trivia Thursdays: 7 p.m. Beer Co., 106 W. Elm St., Graham.
Jam Session: 9 p.m. Unity Event Center, 1350 Tolar Drive, Exit 35C, I-85. GB. 336-988-2407.
DANCE
UNCSA Winter Dance Concert: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, 2 p.m. March 1. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
FUN STUFF
GED Classes: 12:30 p.m.-2:20 p.m. The Mayco Bigelow Community Center at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, BU. For ages 16 and older. Classes are free, but registration is required. Alamance Community College at 336-506-4376.
Game, Geek and Grow: 3:30-5 p.m. McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB.
f Family Game Night: 4-8 p.m. The Mayco Bigelow Community Center at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, BU. 336-222-5138.
Intro To 3D Printing: 4-5:30 p.m. Central Library, 219 N. Church St., GB.
Talk: To the Hoop: Emily Stamey: 6:30 p.m. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. weatherspoonart.org.
Muslim Cool: Race, Religion and Hip Hop in the United States: 7 p.m. LaRose Digital Theater, Elon University, Elon. www.elon.edu/culturalcalendar.
MUSIC
O.Henry Jazz: Tanya Ross & O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. No cover charge. 336-854-2000. ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz/.
The Complete String Quartets of Beethoven (Part 1): 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, 29. Brendle Recital Hall, Wake Forest University, WS. $5-$36. Reservations: www.click4tix.com/secrest/elias or 336-758-5757.
Duke Ellington’s Black, Brown and Beige: UNCG Jazz Ensemble I: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $12, $9 for seniors, students and military. www.carolinatheatre.cm.
f GC Live!: 7:30 p.m. Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, Greensboro College, GB. The jazz ensemble will perform American standards, joined on several numbers by student vocalists and dancers from the college’s music, theatre and dance programs. Benjy Springs, 336-272-7102, Ext. 5456, or email bsprings@greensboro.edu.
Sinfonoia: 7:30-9:30 p.m. UNCG Tew Recital Hall, 100 McIver St., GB. vpa.uncg.edu.
SCREENINGS
”It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story”: 7:30 p.m. Well-Spring Theatre, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.MYTJFF.com
THEATER
”Cabaret”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, 2 p.m. March 1. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $18-$20. www.highpointtheatre.com.
“Top Girls”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27-29, 2 p.m. March 1. Hanesbrands Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets are $20, $15 for students with valid ID, and are available online at www.uncsa.edu/performances, or 336-721-1945.
28 FRIDAY
BOOKS
UNCG MFA Reading: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Fun Friday: 6-10 p.m. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68 North, Stokesdale. $80. 336-644-9908.
Darren “DS” Sanders: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Comedy Zone, 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
Futurebirds with Old Heavy Hands: 9 p.m. The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $12-$150. 336-272-9888.
Threefour Mountain, Sunshine Nights, Emily Stewart: 9 p.m. Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., WS. 336-893-8592.
Open Mic: Uprising Books and Coffee, 655 Washington St., Eden. 336-612-2857.
DANCE
Beginner Salsa: 6 p.m. Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. Studio 305 $10 per class, $35 four classes. www.greensborosalsadance.com. 336-303-8782.
FUN STUFF
Central Carolina Boat & Fishing Expo: 10 a.m. Feb. 28, March 1; 9 a.m. Feb. 29. Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborofishingexpo.com.
f Garden Club: Hidden Garden: 10 a.m.-noon. Kathleen Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Bring your gloves and trowels. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
f Total Body Exercise Class: noon-1 p.m. High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. Maxine Days, 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov
f ”How to Build a Black Town”: 3:30 p.m. UNCG, Graham Building 212, GB. With Dr. Danielle Purifoy. ges.uncg.edu/hels. For disability accommodations: akmarti3@uncg.edu or 336-334-5388.
Game, Geek and Grow: 3:30-5 p.m. McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Knitting Now: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Never tried knitting before? Teacher will help you get started. Bring needles if you have them. Yarn is provided. 336-373-2925.
Sadie Hawkins Eve Dance with The Fabulous Flashbacks: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., HP. $10. www.highpointarts.org.
Nightmares Around Elm Street: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Haunted tours of downtown Greensboro. $13-$15. Discount at www.carolinahistoryandhaunts.com. 336-905-4060.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Art Show with Sherry McAdams and Betsy Alexander: Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and a reception from 6-8 p.m. O’Brien Gallery, 307 State St., GB. 336-707-7476 or kathylovesart@aol.com.
MUSIC
Young Artist Concert: 7:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, GB. www.musicforagreatspace.org.
Magnolia Green with Farewell Friend and Ashley Virginia; Also, The Heard: 8 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. www.carolinatheatre.com.
THEATER
“Savannah Sipping Society”: 7 p.m. Feb. 28-29. Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., AB. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4286578.
”Blithe Spirit”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29, March 6-7; 2 p.m. March 1, 8. Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 West Mountain St., KV. www.kltheatre.com
”Cabaret”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29, 2 p.m. March 1. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $18-$20. www.highpointtheatre.com.
”The Life and Times of Fannie Lou Hamer”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, 3 p.m. March 1. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. $24, $10 for students. Tickets: 336-272-0160 or www.ttnc.org.
“Top Girls”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28-29, 2 p.m. March 1. Hanesbrands Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets are $20, $15 for students with valid ID, and are available online at www.uncsa.edu/performances, or 336-721-1945.
”Levittown”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 2 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1. Mountcastle Theater, 251 N. Spruce St., WS.
29 SATURDAY
BOOKS
Erik Larson: 7 p.m. Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW, WS. Author of “The Splendid and the Vile.” www.bookmarksnc.org.
Triad Storytelling Exchange: 7 p.m. Scuppernong Books, 304 S. Elm St., GB. $5. www.scuppernongbooks.com.
CLUBS & CAFES
Live Music with the Hedricks: Cellar 23, 2309 Fleming Road, Suite 107, GB. 717-919-8762.
Phillip Craft: 1-3 p.m. Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall Old Salem, 137 West St., WS.
Darren “DS” Sanders: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Comedy Zone, 1126 S. Holden Road, GB. 336-333-1034.
f 80s Unplugged: 7-10 p.m. Four Saints Brewing, 218 S. Fayetteville St., AB. www.foursaintsbrewing.com.
Jim Breuer: Live and Let Laugh: 8 p.m. Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St., GB. www.cdecgreensboro.com.
Improvisational Comedy: 8 and 9:30 p.m. The Idiot Box, 503 N. Greene St., GB. 336-274-2699.
The Steel Woods with Tennessee Jet: 9 p.m. The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $17. 336-272-9888.
I, Anomaly Foxture Scrub Pine: 9 p.m. Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., WS. 336-893-8592.
Latin Night: 10 p.m. Artistika, 523 S. Elm St., GB. Salsa class at 9:30 p.m. $5. 336-271-2686.
FUN STUFF
Central Carolina Boat & Fishing Expo: 9 a.m. Feb. 29, 10 a.m. March 1. Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborofishingexpo.com.
”Freedom Songs”: 11 a.m. Little Red School House, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Also, 1 p.m. “African Folktales”: High Point Library, 901 N. Main St., HP. www.highpointnc.gov
f Food for Thought Taster-Talk Event: noon-2 p.m. Museum & Archives of Rockingham County, 1086 N.C. 65, Wentworth. www.themarconline.org
f Feat of a Weeknight Feast: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St., GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Black Minds Matter Benefit Fashion Show: 7 p.m. 2011 Golden Gate Drive, GB. www.eventbrite.com.
GRAWL Brawl XIII: GRAWL Stars: 7 p.m. Gibb’s Hundred Brewing, 504 State St., GB. Proceeds benefit the Interactive Resource Center. http://bit.ly/grawl-xiii.
Fly Fishing 101: Orvis Retail Store, 627 Friendly Center Road, GB. 336-547-7898.
MUSIC
O.Henry Jazz Series: Ruby Prescott & Friends: 7-10 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. No cover charge. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.
Stephen Freeman: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $20-$30. www.thelibertyshowcase.com.
Lauren Daigle World Tour: 7 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $29.50 and up. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
Leap Year Fantasy Show: 8 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., GB. $15, $10 in advance. www.carolinatheatre.com.
Young Dolph & Key Glock: “No Rules Tour”: 8 p.m. Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $40, $35 day of the show. www.greensborocoliseum.com.
The Barnyard Bandits: 7:30 p.m. The Barn Dance, 6341 Phillippi Road off N.C. 62, Julian. With Tony Straughn. $10 adults, $5 ages 18 and younger. 336-685-9200.
THEATER
”Beyond My Flight”: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Van Dyke Performance Space, 200 N. Davie St., GB. $12.77. www.thevandyke.org.
”Levittown”: 2 p.m. Feb. 29-March 1. Mountcastle Theater, 251 N. Spruce St., WS.
”The Life and Times of Fannie Lou Hamer”: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, 3 p.m. March 1. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. $24, $10 for students. Tickets: 336-272-0160 or www.ttnc.org.
“Savannah Sipping Society”: 7 p.m. Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., AB. www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4286578.
”Blithe Spirit”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, March 6-7; 2 p.m. March 1, 8. Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 West Mountain St., KV. www.kltheatre.com
”Cabaret”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, 2 p.m. March 1. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $18-$20. www.highpointtheatre.com.
“Top Girls”: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, 2 p.m. March 1. Hanesbrands Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets are $20, $15 for students with valid ID, and are available online at www.uncsa.edu/performances, or 336-721-1945.
SCREENINGS
”Agrippina”: 12:55 p.m. Feb. 29, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. March 4. The Grande, 3205 Northline Ave., GB. www.fathomevents.com.
f African Americans and the Vote: 2:30-5 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Shirley Simmons, local African-American historian, will present a program featuring prominent African-Americans that have been involved in voting rights, such as Martin Luther King Jr. and others. A screening of the film “Selma” will follow. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
”Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles”: 7:30 p.m. Well-Spring Theatre, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.MYTJFF.com
1 SUNDAY
CLUBS & CAFES
Mahalo Jazz: 2 p.m. Haw River Ballroom, 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road, Saxapahaw. $20. www.hawriverballroom.com.
Smooth Jazz Brunch: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., GB. Buffet of southern food by Executive Chef Irvin J. Williams and live jazz by students from the Miles Davis Jazz Program. There will also be open mic jazz from 6-9 p.m. 336-617-3382 or www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.com.
The Aldermans: 3 p.m. Pig Pounder Brewery, 1107 Grecade St., GB. www.piedmontblues.org.
f Mark Dillon: Jazz Jam: 3-5 p.m. Four Saints Brewery, 218 S. Fayetteville St., AB. 336-610-3722.
Spite with Varials, Orthodox, I Am, Dealer: 6:30 p.m. The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $15. 336-272-9888.
FUN STUFF
Central Carolina Boat & Fishing Expo: 10 a.m. Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. www.greensborofishingexpo.com.
Group Dog Training with Megan Blake: 4:30-5:30 p.m. LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St., GB.
f Soulflow Yoga: 2-3 p.m. Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St., GB. 336-373-5881.
Knights of Vandalia Chess Club: 2-4 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. Learn to play chess or practice your strategies. Develop critical thinking skills and compete against other players. 336-373-2925.
f Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club: Weekly hikes and events. www.piedmonthikingandoutingclub.org.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Artful Meditation: 2 p.m. March 1, April 5, May 3. Weatherspoon Art Museum, UNCG, GB. Yoga instructor and WAM docent Celeste Chaney-Hill leads participants in guided meditation and gentle movement. weatherspoonart.org.
MUSIC
Philharmonia of Greensboro: Pillow Pops Concert: 3 p.m. Lindley Recreation Center, 2907 Springwood Drive, GB. With special guests, Dance Project: the School at City Arts. www.greensboro-nc.gov/opus.
Post Malone: 8 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. $53.50 and up. www.citientertainment.com.
SCREENINGS
”Abe”: 4:30 p.m. Well-Spring Theatre, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.MYTJFF.com.
THEATER
”Blithe Spirit”: 2 p.m. March 1, 8; 7:30 p.m. March 6-7. Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Kernersville Elementary School, 512 West Mountain St., KV. www.kltheatre.com.
”Cabaret”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. $18-$20. www.highpointtheatre.com.
”Levittown”: 2 p.m. Mountcastle Theater, 251 N. Spruce St., WS.
“Top Girls”: 2 p.m. Hanesbrands Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., WS. Tickets are $20, $15 for students with valid ID, and are available online at www.uncsa.edu/performances, or 336-721-1945.
”The Life and Times of Fannie Lou Hamer”: 3 p.m. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., GB. $24, $10 for students. Tickets: 336-272-0160 or www.ttnc.org.
2 MONDAY
BOOKS
The Poetry Project: 5:30-7 p.m. McGirt-Horton Branch Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. For ages 12-18 who have a love for words and expression can share their talents and make new friends. 336-373-5810.
CLUBS & CAFES
Sapphire Hookah Lounge Happy Hour: 4-8 p.m. 3793 Samet Drive, GB. www.sapphirehookah.com.
Karaoke Mondays: 6 p.m. Graham Soda Shop, 22 NE Court Square, Graham.
DANCE
f Soul Line Dancing: 6:15-7:30 p.m. The Mayco Bigelow Community Center at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, BU. 336-222-5138.
Line Dance Classes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Madison-Mayodan Recreation Department, 300 S. Second Ave., Mayodan. Registration is open for line-dance classes. Cost: $7.50 a class for ages 16 and older. Instructor: Dane Joyce. Call Lauren at the recreation department, 336-548-2789.
Detroit Urban Ballroom Dance Classes: 7-9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St., GB. Beginner (7 p.m.) and intermediate (8 p.m.). Presented by Rhythmic Elegance. $10. 336-202-2887.
FUN STUFF
GED Classes: 12:30 p.m.-2:20 p.m. The Mayco Bigelow Community Center at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, BU. For ages 16 and older. Classes are free, but registration is required. Alamance Community College at 336-506-4376.
Adult Needlecrafters Social: 1 p.m. Eden Public Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
Game, Geek and Grow: 3:30-5 p.m. McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
Liz Kineke: “Religion is Always in the Room: Lessons from Reporting on the God Beat”: 5:30 p.m. McBride Gathering Space, Elon University, Elon. www.elon.edu/culturalcalendar.
f Grow Your Best Vegetable Garden: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kathleen Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. Learn from Master Gardeners about how to prepare soil, the selection and timing of vegetable varieties, and using integrated pest management techniques to control insects and diseases organically. Register: 336-641-2400.
American Mah Jongg: 6:30-9 p.m. Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road, GB. 336-292-3754.
MUSIC
f Kaleidoscope Concert: 7:30 p.m. Hayworth Fine Arts Center, High Point University, HP.
First Monday Jazz with Wally West: 7-8 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB.
3 TUESDAY
BOOKS
f Fiction Book Club: 2-3 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
CLUBS & CAFES
Sapphire Hookah Lounge Happy Hour: 4-8 p.m. 3793 Samet Drive, GB. www.sapphirehookah.com.
The Acacia Strain with Rotting Out, Creeping Death, Chamber, Fuming Mouth, Dead Orbit: 6:30 p.m. The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., GB. $18. 336-272-9888.
Medicine Men: 8 p.m. Fishers Grille, 608 N. Elm St., GB. 336-275-8300.
Tuesday Open Mic: 8 p.m. New York Pizza, 337 Tate St., GB. 336-272-8953.
DANCE
I.A.M.M. Dance Company: 5-8 p.m. The Mayco Bigelow Community Center at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, BU. For ages 5-14. Free classes with a $25 registration charge. 336-222-5138.
Scottish Country Dancing: 7:30 p.m. Guilford Grange, 4909 Guilford School Road, GB. www.gsoscds.org.
FUN STUFF
f Senior Adult Fitness: 11-11:45 a.m. The Mayco Bigelow Community Center at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, BU. 336-222-5138.
GED Classes: 12:30 p.m.-2:20 p.m. The Mayco Bigelow Community Center at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, BU. For ages 16 and older. Classes are free, but registration is required. Alamance Community College at 336-506-4376.
Adult Coloring Social: 2 p.m. Eden Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
Game, Geek and Grow: 3:30-5 p.m. McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB.
All Abilities Actor’s Legion (AAAL): 7-9 p.m. Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, 200 N. Davie St., GB. An inclusive theater program for actors of all abilities/disabilities. Donation of $5 is accepted.
MUSIC
Lunch and Jazz: The Music of John Lewis and Gerry Mulligan: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. The High Point Public Library and High Point Museum in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center will be streaming jazz concerts from the Lincoln Center for the public’s listening pleasure. The audience is encouraged to bring their own lunch. www.highpointmuseum.org.
f Songs from a Southern Kitchen: Mystery Hillbillies: 6-9 p.m. Lucky 32, 1421 Westover Terrace, GB. A series of performances curated by Ogi Overman. 336-370-0707 or lucky32.com/music.
Chrysalis Spring Showcase: 7 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., WS. $20, $15 for students. www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
f Winter Concert: 7:30 p.m. Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Odell Building, Greensboro College, GB. Donations to support the music department will be gladly accepted. Jane McKinney, 336-272-7102, Ext. 5281, or mckinneyj@greensboro.edu.
4 WEDNESDAY
BOOKS
f Benchmark Book Discussion Club: 1:30-3 p.m. Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov/
Eden Library Book Club: 2 p.m. Eden Library, 598 S. Pierce St., Eden. 336-623-3168.
Banned Book Club: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Starworks Cafe and Taproom, 100 Russell Drive, Star. The club will meet to discuss a novel that has been banned or challenged anywhere in the United States within the past 20 years. 910-428-9001 or www.starworksnc.org.
McNairy Mysteries Book Club: 6:30-7:30 p.m. McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, GB.
CLUBS & CAFES
Sapphire Hookah Lounge Happy Hour: 4-8 p.m. 3793 Samet Drive, GB. www.sapphirehookah.com.
Mussels, Wine, Music: AM rOdeo: 7-10 p.m. Print Works Bistro, 702 Green Valley Road, GB. No cover charge. 336-379-0699 or printworksbistro.com/music.
Blues Jam: 7-10 p.m. Sawmill II, 5716 W. Market St., GB. Featuring Shiela Klinefelter and Eric Smith. 336-355-9320.
Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes: 8 p.m. Cone Denim Entertainment Center, 117 S. Elm St., GB. www.cdecgreensboro.com.
DANCE
Steppin’ Out Shaggin’ Club: 7-10 p.m. Santana’s, 436 E. Stadium Drive, Eden. 336-623-1030.
FUN STUFF
f Time to Craft!: 10 a.m.-noon. Little Red Schoolhouse, High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Wear something green for St. Patrick’s Day and make a leprechaun hat or four leaf clovers. For ages up to 12. www.highpointmuseum.org.
f North Park Walking Group: noon-1 p.m. The Mayco Bigelow Community Center at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, BU. 336-222-5138..
GED Classes: 12:30 p.m.-2:20 p.m. The Mayco Bigelow Community Center at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, BU. For ages 16 and older. Classes are free, but registration is required. Alamance Community College at 336-506-4376.
Game, Geek and Grow: 3:30-5 p.m. McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB.
f Family Night: 5-7 p.m. ArtQuest, GreenHill, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St., GB. 336-333-7460.
Chapel Services: 5:30 p.m. Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel, High Point University, HP. www.highpoint.edu/friends.
f Medicinal and Edible Uses for Native Plants: 7-8:30 p.m. Kathleen Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, GB. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
f Bingo: 7 p.m. Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53, 729 Creek Ridge Road, GB. Nine free games for canned food donation. Snacks for sale. Complimentary coffee. 336-601-0752.
Scrabble Night: 7 p.m. Tate Street Coffee House, 334 S. Tate St., GB. 336-275-2754.
MUSIC
Triad Senior Community Choir: 4 p.m. Evergreens Lifestyle Center, 1401 Benjamin Parkway, GB. $20 fee includes transportation to future performances and activities. 336-373-4816, Ext. 237.
SCREENINGS
”Agrippina”: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Grande, 3205 Northline Ave., GB. www.fathomevents.com.
5 THURSDAY
BOOKS
Joe L. Webster: 6:30 p.m. Asheboro Public Library 201 Worth St., AB. The Hon. Sammie Chess Jr. is the topic of the Webster’s biography, “The Making and Measure of a Judge.” Webster will talk about Chess’s life and contributions. 336-318-6803.
CLUBS & CAFES
Sapphire Hookah Lounge Happy Hour: 4-8 p.m. 3793 Samet Drive, GB. www.sapphirehookah.com.
Open Mic with Country Dan Collins: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall Old Salem, 137 West St., WS.
Sippin’ and Readin’ Book Club Meeting: 7-9 p.m. Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. 68, Stokesdale. Discussing “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple. www.stonefieldcellars.com
Caffeine Daydream, Laveda, Lemon of Choice: 9 p.m. Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., WS.
Trivia Thursdays: 7 p.m. Beer Co., 106 W. Elm St., Graham.
Jam Session: 9 p.m. Unity Event Center, 1350 Tolar Drive, Exit 35C, I-85. GB. 336-988-2407.
f Old Time Jam: Leveneleven Brewing, 1111 Coliseum Blvd., GB. www.leveneleven.com
DANCE
Helen Simoneau Danse: Darling: 7 p.m. March 5, 7:30 p.m. March 6. Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 Spruce St. N., WS. www.helensimoneau.org
”Rites of Seasons”: The Spring Dance Concert: 7:30 p.m. March 5-7, 2 p.m. March 8. McCrary Theatre, Elon University, Elon. www.elon.edu/culturalcalendar.
FUN STUFF
Creative Expression: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays through April 9. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. TA mixed media class. Techniques using watercolor, gouache and collage will be the focus. $160, $150 for TAG members. Register at http://tagart.org/adult-classes/creative-expression or call 336-887-2137.
GED Classes: 12:30 p.m.-2:20 p.m. The Mayco Bigelow Community Center at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, BU. For ages 16 and older. Classes are free, but registration is required. Alamance Community College at 336-506-4376.
Acrylic Painting: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 9. Theatre Art Galleries, 220 E. Commerce Ave., HP. Experiment with abstract and impasto techniques. $170, $160 for TAG members. Register at tagart.org/adult-classes/acrylic-painting-classes or call 336-887-2137.
Game, Geek and Grow: 3:30-5 p.m. McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Ave., GB.
f Family Game Night: 4-8 p.m. The Mayco Bigelow Community Center at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, BU. 336-222-5138.
f Science Cafe: 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Science Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, GB. Dr. Christopher L. Jenkins, CEO of The Orianne Society, will present “Conserving Nature’s Keystone: The Gopher Tortoise.” www.greensboroscience.org.
f ”We’re Listening” Session: 6-8 p.m. Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, GB. Discussing the community and identifying opportunities to make it better. https://library.greensboro-nc.gov.
MUSEUMS & GALLERIES
Raman Bhardwaj Paintings: The Artery Gallery, 1711 Spring Garden St., GB. Through March 30.
MUSIC
O.Henry Jazz: Carrie Marshall & the O.Henry Trio: 6-9 p.m. O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, GB. No cover charge. 336-854-2000 or ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.
Skillet: 7 p.m. Piedmont Hall at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., GB. With From Ashes to New. $28, $25 in advance. www.skillet.com.
SCREENINGS
”The Chosen”: 7:30 p.m. Well-Spring Theatre, 4100 Well Spring Drive, GB. www.MYTJFF.com.
THEATER
”Julius Caesar”: 8 p.m. March 5-7, 2 p.m. March 8. Elberson Fine Arts Center, 500 E. Salem Ave., WS. $5 for Salem students, $7 for outside college students and Salem faculty and $10 for general admission. www.salem.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.