Chrysalis Chamber Music Institute at the UNC School of the Arts will present its Spring Showcase, featuring works by Stravinsky, Ravel, Beethoven and Husa performed by faculty and students. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. March 3 in Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem. Tickets are $25 or $20 student with valid ID, and are available online or by calling the box office at 336-721-1945. Pictured: Faculty artists Ida Bieler and Janet Orenstein.