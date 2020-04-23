Because of the growing number of cancellations by venues and organizations, the following is not a comprehensive list. If you plan to attend an event, call before you go.
April
UNCG has canceled its 2020 Science Everywhere festival, which was scheduled for April 25.
World Tai Chi & Qigong Day at Lake Daniel Park in Greensboro on April 25 has been canceled. www.silktigertaichi.com
The Unknown Hinson with Flat Blak Cadillac has been rescheduled for July 25 at The Blind Tiger.
May
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society’s 34th annual Carolina Blues Festival, which was set for May 16-17, has been postponed until the fall. A new date is TBA.
The Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys concert set for May 3 at Carolina Theatre has been rescheduled for Oct. 3.
The 18th annual Spring Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance has been canceled. Ticket holders can use their tickets for the fall festival or the 2021 spring festival.
Fiddler’s Grove Old Time Fiddler’s & Bluegrass Festival that was scheduled for Memorial Day weekend has been canceled. It will resume next year with a celebration of the 50th festival.
June
The Eastern Music Festival that was set for June 27-Aug. 1 has been canceled.
City Arts
The city has canceled its spring Opus concerts, including:
- Greensboro Tarheel Chorus on April 24 at Christ United Methodist Church
- Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble on April 26 at Trinity Church
- Choral Society of Greensboro on May 1 at Christ United Methodist Church
- Greensboro Brass Ensemble & Greensboro Trombone Ensemble on May 3 at Trinity Church
- Philharmonia of Greensboro on May 8 at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College
- Greensboro Percussion Ensemble on May 13 at Van Dyke Performance Space
- Greensboro Concert Band on May 15 at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.
Rescheduled events: Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. No exchange necessary.
Canceled events: Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded to the original form of payment. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Please visit GreensboroColiseum.com for updates.
Events that have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled:
Aventura in concert (April 18, Greensboro Coliseum), rescheduled for July 22.
Assisted Living: The Musical (April 16-19, Odeon Theatre), canceled.
WWE NXT (April 19, Fieldhouse), rescheduled for Nov. 6.
For King & Country in concert (April 19, Greensboro Coliseum), rescheduled for June 13.
Shinedown in concert (April 21, Piedmont Hall), rescheduled for Sept. 1.
2020 Central Carolina Festival (April 22-26, Coliseum parking lot), canceled.
Green Queen Bingo (April 24, The Terrace), canceled.
Carolina Cobras vs. Orlando (April 25, Greensboro Coliseum), postponed.
Special Olympics N.C. Invitational (April 26, Greensboro Aquatic Center), canceled.
NF in concert (April 28, Special Events Center), rescheduled for July 26.
Feed the Streetz Tour (May 2, Greensboro Coliseum), rescheduled for Aug. 1.
Dance Gavin Dance in concert (May 15, Piedmont Hall), postponed.
Kane Brown in concert (May 17, Greensboro Coliseum), rescheduled for Oct. 24.
Kevin Gates in concert (June 11, Greensboro Coliseum), postponed.
Tanger Center
Ticketholders should hold on to their tickets until additional information is available regarding rescheduled dates.
Rescheduled events: Previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored at the rescheduled date. No exchange necessary.
Canceled events: Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster.com will automatically be refunded to the original form of payment. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Please visit TangerCenter.com for updates.
Events that have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled:
Patti LaBelle in concert (April 17), rescheduled for Aug. 15.
Greensboro Symphony POPS: An Evening with Matthew Morrison (April 18), rescheduled for Sept. 17.
Guilford College Bryan Series presents Colson Whitehead (April 23), postponed.
The Price is Right Live (April 24), rescheduled for Aug. 16.
Darci Lynne & Friends (April 25), rescheduled for July 11.
Bachelor Live on Stage (April 29), canceled.
Ronnie Milsap in concert (May 2), rescheduled for July 31.
Comedian Nate Bargatze (May 3), postponed.
Chicago (the band) in concert (May 7), rescheduled for Dec. 17.
Smashing Pumpkins in concert (May 8), rescheduled for Oct. 6.
Greensboro Symphony Masterworks: Maestros & Mendelsson (May 9), postponed.
Comedian Bert Kreischer (May 14) , rescheduled for Aug. 29.
Celtic Woman (June 4), postponed.
Chicago: The Musical (June 16-18), postponed.
