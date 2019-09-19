Here’s a list by organization of what’s coming up this arts season:

Greensboro College

336-272-7102, Ext. 5242; greensboro.edu

THEATER

Sept. 26-29: “Babes in Hollywood: The Music of Garland and Rooney”

Oct. 17-20: “The Winter’s Tale”

Nov. 7-10: “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”

Jan. 9-12: “Tru”

Jan. 30-Feb. 2: “Yankee Tavern”

Feb. 8: “Step on a Crack”

April 16-19: “Runaways”

music

Oct. 20: Fall Choral Concert

Oct. 22: Fall Woodwind and Brass Ensembles Concert

Nov. 14: Musicians’ Honors Convocation

Dec. 3: Chamber Singers and Brass Ensemble Holiday Concert

Dec. 3: Jazz Ensemble Concert

Dec. 8: 54th Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols

Feb. 27: GC Live! Extravaganza

March 26-27: Opera Buffet

April 2: Musicians’ Honors Convocation

April 19: Spring Choral Concert

April 20: Spring Jazz Ensemble Concert

art

Oct. 7-Nov. 14: Art Exhibit by James Brooks III: “Brooks Isn’t Done: Retrospectively While Contemporaneous”

Nov. 21-Dec. 6: Fall Student Art Exhibit

Jan. 16-Feb. 21: Art Exhibit by Anna P. Rogers

UNCG

336-334-4392, 336-272-0160; vpa.uncg.edu

THEATER

Sept. 27-29, Oct. 2-5: “Pippin”

Oct. 24-27: “The Wolves”

Nov. 7-10: “The Normal Heart”

Nov. 16-17, Nov. 19-23: “The Witches”

Feb. 14-16, Feb. 19-22: “The Tempest”

March 10-15: “Tales of the Arabian Nights”

March 27-29, April 1-4: “Flyin’ West”

April 17-19, April 22-25: “Urinetown”

music

Sept. 19: Hope Kohler, Voice and James Douglass, Piano: Faculty and Guest Artist Recital

Sept. 21: Juan Pablo Andrade, Piano: Guest Artist Recital

Sept. 21: Partitathon!: Andrew Willis, fortepiano

Sept. 30: Sinfonia

Oct. 3: Symphonic Band: Justin Worley, Tuba

Oct. 4: Jazz Ensembles I and II

Oct. 8: Wind Ensemble: Abigail Pack, Horn

Oct. 10: Symphony Orchestra: Marjorie Bagley, Violin

Oct. 16: Tim Hudson and John Parker, Trumpets: Alumni and Guest Artist Recital

Oct. 23: Saxophone Studio Recital

Oct. 24: United States Army Band Wind Quintet: Guest Artist Recital

Oct. 31: 2019 Annual Organ “Spooktacular”

Nov. 1: Sarah Frisof, Flute: Guest Artist Recital

Nov. 1: F-Plus, New Music Ensemble: Faculty and Guest Artist Recital

Nov. 3: Collage Chamber Series

Nov. 4: Casella Sinfonietta

Nov. 5: Daniel Ericourt Artist Residency: Craig Sheppard

Nov. 6: Saxophone Studio Recital

Nov. 10: Percussion Ensemble

Nov. 11: Jazz Ensemble II

Nov. 13: Sinfonia

Nov. 14: Ethnic Music Ensembles

Nov. 15: Eric Mandat Portrait Concert: Faculty and Guest Artist Concert

Nov. 19: Saxophone Studio Recital

Nov. 19: Symphonic Band

Nov. 21: Wind Ensemble

Nov. 24: Honors Jazz Band with Jazz Ensemble I

Nov. 25: Symphony Orchestra: Lilla Keith, Soprano; Min Liu, Guest Conductor

Dec. 2: Sam Almaguer, Clarinet: Guest Artist Recital

Dec. 3: Old Time Ensemble

Feb. 18: Symphony Orchestra and Choirs: Annie Jeng, piano

Feb. 21: Wind Ensemble: Steven Stusek, Saxophone

Feb. 24: Symphonic Band

April 21: Symphonic Band: Eric Willie, Timpani

April 23: Wind Ensemble: Erika Boysen, Flute

April 27: Symphony Orchestra

dance

Oct. 25: Prime Movers Concert

Oct. 26: Prime Movers Matinee Concert

Nov. 8: Fall Dances

Nov. 9: Fall Dances Matinee

Nov. 22: BFA Thesis Concert

Nov. 23: BFA Thesis Concert Matinee

art

Through Sept. 27: Chieko Murasugi: No Thing is Simple

Through Sept. 27: Keith Carter: Fifty Years

Through Sept. 29: Interwoven Natural & Illustory Textiles

Through Oct. 20: Here We Are: Painting & Sculpting the Human Form

Through Dec. 22: Alyson Shotz: Un/Folding

UNIVERSITY CONCERT AND LECTURE SERIES

Sept. 26: Nick Cave

Oct. 1: Anderson & Roe

Feb. 8: Camille A. Brown & Dancers

Feb. 26: Renée Fleming

April 1: Ann Hamilton

April 9: Daveed Diggs

N.C. A&T

336-334-7749, ncataggies.com

THEATER

Oct. 3-6: “Oedipus the Queen”

Dec. 4-8: “The Soul of Christmas: Family Holiday Musical”

Feb. 20-23: “This One Girls Story”

April 16-19: “FORe PLAY?”

art

Through Sept. 23: “New Acquisitions: Cameron Ross Dedication”

Through Sept. 23: The Student Collection

Oct. 10-28: Alumni and Friends Scholarship Exhibition

Nov. 7-22: Drawing from the Figure

Nov. 7-22: Student Exhibition

Nov. 7-22: Student Curated Exhibition, Art Selected from the University Collection

Jan. 10-24: Nick Greenwood Exhibit, Visiting Artist

Jan. 10-24: Art Work from the Greenwood Workshop

March 5-27: Student Spring Exhibition

March 5-27: Developmental Disabilities Month/Collaboration with the Office of Accessibilities and the UNCG Beyond Academics Program

April 2-11: The Senior Art Exhibition

music

Nov. 21: University Jazz Ensemble

Dec. 9: University Choir Holiday Concert

April 16: University Jazz Ensemble

April 20: Percussion Ensemble

April 21: Low Brass Ensemble

April 26: University Choir Spring Concert

dance

April 5: E. Gwynn Dance Company Presents A Celebration of 35 Years of Dance

GTCC

336-334-4822, Ext. 50299 or 55046; gtcc.edu

music

Sept. 26: Ben Strickland and The Gate City Ramblers

Oct. 24: The Culture Pushers Collective

Dec. 3: Electronic Music Showcase

Dec. 6: Music Ensemble

High Point University

800-345-6993, highpoint.edu

music

Oct. 4: Wind Ensemble Concert

Oct. 6: Movie Music Extravaganza

Oct. 7: Michael Davidson Concert

Oct. 29: Jazz Ensemble Concert

Nov. 1: Percussion Ensemble Concert

Nov. 3: Aleks Romano and Kevin Miller

Nov. 7: Instrumental Chamber Ensembles Concert

Nov. 17: Chamber Music Series’ Annual Holiday Concert

Nov. 22: Wind Ensemble

Nov. 25: Community Orchestra Concert

Dec. 1: North Carolina Symphony: Holiday Pops Concert

Dec. 3: Choral Concert

Dec. 4: Lessons and Carols

THEATER

Oct. 3-9: “These Shining Lives”

Oct. 26: Reading of “Photograph 51”

Oct. 3-9: “These Shining Lives”

Nov. 14-17: “Bright Star: The Broadway Musical”

April 2-5: “Godspell”

dance

Oct. 25-27: Fall Dance Concert

April 16-18: Spring Dance Concert

art

Oct. 3: An Exhibit by Jonathan Brilliant

Elon University

336-278-5650, elon.edu

music

Sept. 27: Department of Music Faculty Concert

Oct. 7: Nobuntu

Nov. 6: Elon University Percussion Ensemble Fall Concert

Nov. 8: Techtronica Fall Concert

Nov. 12: Elon University Chorale Fall Concert

Nov. 16: Elon University Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert

Nov. 19: Elon Orchestra Fall Concert

Nov. 22: Elon Electric Ensemble: Fall Songwriter Showcase

Dec. 3: A Celebration of Light

Dec. 4: Elon Music Ambassadors, “American Road Trip: Coast to Coast”

Dec. 5: èlan, “Gershwin and Friends”

Feb. 19: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine

THEATER

Sept. 20-21: “Collage”

Oct. 3-9: “Clown Bar”

Oct. 31-Nov. 2, Nov. 7-9: “Damn Yankees”

Jan. 18-22, Feb. 4-8: “The Wolves”

dance

Sept. 27-28: Dancing in the Landscape: “Falling Into Place”

Nov. 14-17: Fall Dance Concert

art

Oct. 7: Biennial Studio Art Faculty Exhibition opening reception

Nov. 7: Student Juried Art Exhibition opening reception

Guilford College

336-316-2000, guilford.edu

art

Through Oct. 25: “Being & Becoming: A Photographic Inquiry with Bahá’í Men into Cultures of Peace”

Sep. 20-Dec. 15: “Twelve Places: Redux”

April 17-May 16: 2020 Guilford College Senior Thesis Art Exhibition

bryan series

Oct. 2: The Honorable Stephen Breyer

Nov. 12: Doris Kearns Goodwin

March 24: Sally Field

April 23: Colson Whitehead

THEATER

Nov. 15-23: “John” by Annie Baker

April 3-11: “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare

Carolina Theatre

336-333-2605, carolinatheatre.com

Sept. 21: Nephew Tommy and Friends Comedy Explosion

Sept. 25: Adam Ant: Friend or Foe

Sept. 27: Jon Shain

Sept. 29: The Best of The Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra

Oct. 2: “Miranda Sings: Who Wants My Kid”

Oct. 6: Amythyst Kiah

Oct. 10: Elon Law’s Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series: Preet Bharara

Oct. 11: Heather Mae

Oct. 11: Piedmont Land Conservancy Land Jam 2019: Balsam Range

Oct. 16: Ernest Turner Trio

Oct. 17: An Evening with David Sedaris

Oct. 18: The Earls of Leicester

Oct. 18: Grant Maloy Smith

Oct. 19: The Wood Brothers

Oct. 20: Alash Tuvan throat singers

Oct. 24: “Whose Live Anyway?”

Nov. 2: An Evening with Paula Poundstone

Nov. 7: Gordon Lightfoot

Nov. 15: Lula Wiles

Nov. 29: Seth Walker

Nov. 30: A Motown Christmas

Dec. 6: The Cageless Birds: A Carolina Worship Night

Dec. 7: “The Gathering”

Dec. 8: Piedmont Jazz Orchestra Sixth Annual Holiday Concert

Feb. 20: The Allman Betts Band

Triad Pride Performing Arts

336-589-6267, triadprideperformingarts.org

THEATER

Sept. 28: Cabaret Show Fundraiser

Dec. 5-8: Truman Capote’s “Holiday Memories”

Spring 2020 (dates TBD): “The Cake”

Spring 2020 (dates TBD): “It Shoulda Been You”

music

Oct. 5: Out at the Movies

Oct. 5: Alamance Pride

Oct. 19: Winston Salem Pride

Nov. 16: Ron Johnson Red Ribbon Run & AIDS Walk

Dec. 7-8, 14-15: “Queerly Joyful” Holiday Concert

June 6-7: Spring Concert, Greensboro

The Dance Project/ N.C. Dance Festival

336-373-2727, danceproject.org

Nov. 8: GreenHill Gallery featuring Vania Claiborne, Kristin Clotfelter and Janice Lancaster.

Nov. 9: The Van Dyke Performance Space featuring Kira Blazek-Ziaii, Matthew Rock, Megan Ross, Christine Bowen Stevens, Megan Yankee, and Clarice Young.

The Drama Center of City Arts

336-373-2728, thedramacenter.com

Oct. 24-27: “Stage Fright: Short Plays”

Oct. 25-27: “The Princess and the Goblin”

Nov. 21-24: “Twelfth Night”

Jan. 16-19: “Bags of Skins”

Feb. 1-2: “Short Tales for Children”

March 13-15: “Rainbow Fish: The Musical”

March 26-29: “Evening of Short Plays #39”

April 2-5: “The Vagina Monologues”

April 23-26: “Hallejulah Girls”

May 7-10: “Acting Can Be Murder”

July 16-19: “The Sound of Music”

July 23-26: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged”

Community Theatre of Greensboro

336-333-7469, ctgso.org

mainstage

Through Sept. 22: “Memphis”

Oct. 11-20: “Ghost: The Musical”

Nov. 15-24: “The Wizard of Oz”

Jan. 17-26: “Steel Magnolias”

March 13-22: “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder”

April 17-26: “Matilda: The Musical”

June 19-28: “Shrek: The Musical”

Youth THEATER

Dec. 7-15: “A Seussified Christmas Carol”

Feb. 14-23: “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

May 8-17: “Footlose Jr.”

Greensboro Symphony

336-335-5456, Ext. 224; greensborosymphony.org

masterworks

Sept. 19, 21: Violin Virtuosos

Oct. 17, 19: Vivaldi, Bach, & Co.

Nov. 21, 23: Italian Inspirations

Feb. 20, 22: Farewell Symphony

March 28: Ode to Joy

May 9: Maestros and Mendelssohn

chamber series

Sept. 20: Violin Virtuosos

Oct. 18: Julia Zilberquit

Nov. 22: Xavier Foley

Feb. 21: Artyom Dervoed

May 11: Season Finale Featuring Dmitry Sitkovetsky.

pop series

Nov. 16: Frank & Ella

Dec. 31: Broadway & Beyond with Ben Crawford

Feb. 14: The Paul Simon Songbook

April 18: An Evening with Matthew Morrison

Choral Society of Greensboro

336-373-2547, csogso.com

Nov. 8: “Messiah”

Triad Stage

336-272-0160, triadstage.org

greensboro

Through Sept. 29: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf”

Oct. 20-Nov. 10: “Dracula”

Dec. 1-22: “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Feb. 2-23: “2 Wolves and a Lamb”

March 22-April 20: “Pride & Prejudice”

May 3-24: “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”winston-Salem

Nov. 29-Dec. 24: “A Christmas Carol”

Greensboro Opera

336-272-0160; greensboroopera.org

Nov. 15, 17: “Pagliacci”

Greensboro Coliseum

336-373-7400, greensborocoliseum.com

concerts

Sept. 26: Gloria Trevi: Diosa De La Noche’ Tour

Sept. 28-29: Paw Patrol Live!

Oct. 1: Tyler, The Creator

Oct. 19: Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show

Oct. 20: Maná

Oct. 26: Logic

Oct. 27: John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company

Nov. 2: Bad Bunny

Nov. 15: Casting Crowns: Hillsong Worship

Nov. 16: Banda MS

Nov. 22: Five Finger Death Punch

Nov. 23: Miranda Lambert

Nov. 29: Hip Hop and R&B Novemberfest

Dec. 4-8: Disney On Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures

Dec. 11: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 31: The Avett Brothers

Jan. 30-Feb. 2: Jurassic World: Live Tour

Feb. 13: Brantley Gilbert

PIEDMONT HALL

Sept. 19: Umphrey’s McGee

Sept. 21: Tesla

Sept. 28: Mother’s House of Horror

Oct. 12: Black Label Society

Oct. 17: Chase Rice

Oct. 25: SWV

Oct. 26: PJ Morton

Nov. 2: Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Odeon Theatre

Sept. 26-29: Lewis and Tolkien, Of Wardrobes and Rings

Dec. 5-8: Sister’s Christmas Catechism

Jan. 16-18: Robert Dubac’s The Book of Mormon

April 16-19: Assisted Living: The Musical

Music for a Great Space

336-638-7624, musicforagreatspace.org

Oct. 11: Jason Vieaux

Nov. 9: Kaia String Quartet

Jan. 17: Gordon Turk, Organ

Feb. 7: Mannasse Nakamatsu Duo

March 20: Edie Johnson, Organ

April 17: ZOFO Piano Duo

Barn Dinner Theatre

336-292-2211, barndinner.com

Through Sept. 21: “A Red Plaid Shirt”

Sept. 26-28: “Ms. Mary & The Boys”

Oct. 5-26: “Sing Hallejulah!”

Nov. 9-Dec. 3, Dec. 14-22: “The Black Nativity”

Feb. 1-23: “Mahalia”

March 7-28: “9 to 5”

April 4-25: “Beehive”

May 1-10: “Motherhood”

May 15-June 6: “Elvis Has Left the Building”

June 15-July 5: “After Midnight”

Opus Concert

336-373-2549, city-arts.org

Nov. 8: Choral Society of Greensboro

Nov. 13: Greensboro Percussion Ensemble

Nov. 15: Philharmonica of Greensboro

Nov. 16: Greensboro Concert Band

Dec. 1: Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble

Feb. 16: Greensboro Big Band

March 1: Philharmonica of Greensboro: Pillow Pops

March 21: Greensboro Concert Band

April 24: Greensboro Tarheel Chorus

April 26: Greensboro Youth Jazz Ensemble

May 1: Choral Society of Greensboro

May 3: Greensboro Brass Ensemble and Greensboro Trombone Ensemble

May 8: Philharmonica of Greensboro

May 13: Greensboro Percussion Ensemble

May 15: Greensboro Concert Band

Greensboro Ballet

336-333-7480, greensboroballet.org

Oct. 26: “Hansel & Gretel”

Dec. 14-15, 21-22: “The Nutcracker”

Dec. 20: “Muttcracker”

March 28-29: “Cinderella”

High Point Theatre

336-883-3401, highpointtheatre.com

Sept. 22: Andes Manta: Music & Culture of the Andes

Oct. 10: Good Humor Men

Nov. 1: Lee Rocker: The Stray Cat

Nov. 3: Vienna Boys Choir

Nov. 7: Joshua Kane: Gothic at Midnight

Nov. 12: U.S. Army Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus

Nov. 22: Jeff Allen: The America I Grew Up In Tour

Nov. 23: Lee Ritenour

Nov. 24: Christmas Songs and Stories with John Berry

Jan. 17: “Who Hijacked My Fairytale?” Starring Kelly Swanson

Jan. 26: “Anything Can Talk!” Starring David Pendleton

Feb. 4: We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., featuring Damien Sneed

Feb. 14: Steve Dorff: I Wrote That One Too ... A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney

Feb. 15: Barbra Lica Quartet

Feb. 20: NY Gilbert & Sullivan Players: I’ve Got A Little Twist

Feb. 21: Brubeck Brothers Quartet

March 12: Georgia On My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles

March 17: Angelina Ballerina: The Musical

March 20: Sons of Mystro

March 21: Croce Plays Croce

March 31: An Evening with Bollywood Boulevard

April 4: Jump, Jive & Wail featuring The Jive Aces

May 1: An Evening with Jen Kober

May 3: Raleigh Ringers

High Point Community Concert Association

336-886-8100, highpointconcerts.org

Sept. 22: Andres Manta

Nov. 3: Vienna Boys Choir

Feb. 20: NY Gilbert Players: “I’ve Got A Little Twist”

May 3: Raleigh Ringers

High Point Ballet

336-887-4472, highpointballet.org

Dec. 20-22: “Nutcracker”

High Point Community Theatre

336-382-2542, hpct.net

Oct. 3-6: “Mamma Mia!”

Dec. 12-15: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”

Feb. 27-March 1: “Cabaret”

May 7-10: “Matilda: The Musical”

Bel Canto Company

336-333-2220, belcantocompany.com

Oct. 12, 14: Joyful Noise

Dec. 7: Candle, Star, Joyous Light

Weatherspoon Art Museum

336-334-5770, weatherspoon.uncg.edu

Through Dec. 22: Alyson Shotz: Un/Folding

Sept. 28-Dec. 8: Mary Kelly: Selected Works

Oct. 12-Jan. 5: Shahzia Sikander: Disruption As Rapture

Nov. 2-Feb. 23: Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar

The Artery Gallery

336-274-9814, thearterygallery.com

Through Sept. 30: Gene Kronberg: Diverse Works: Digitals, Drawings, and Paintings

Oct. 10-31: Yoko Yoshimatsu Paintings

Nov.7-Dec. 24: Betsey Bevan Paintings

Jan. 2-27: The Artwork of Marilynn Barr

Jan. 30-Feb. 28: The Menagerie Artists of the Artery Gallery

March 5-30: Raman Bhardwaj Paintings

April 2-28: Agnes Preston-Brame Paintings

June 4-27: Bill Crowder Paintings

July 2-30: Diane Shur: Student Group

Center for Visual Arts

336-333-7475, greensboroart.org

September: Maggie Fickett Retrospective

October: Photo Biennial

November: Casa Azul’s Ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead)

December: Second Annual Invitational Show and Sale

GreenHill

336-333-7460, greenhillnc.org

Sept. 20-Nov. 15: Gesche Würfel, What Remains of the Day: Memories of World War II

Dec. 8-Jan. 17: Winter Show

Feb.7-April 11: North Carolina Women Abstract Painters

May 1-July 11: Presence: A Figurative Art Survey

Steven Tanger Center

336-373-7575, tangercenter.com

March 24: Sally Field

March 28: Greensboro Symphony Concert: Ode to Joy

April 18: Matthew Morrison and the Greensboro Symphony Pops

April 23: Colson Whitehead

April 29: The Bachelor Live on Stage

May 9: Greensboro Symphony Concert: Maestros and Mendelssohn

May 26-31: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

June 2: My Little Pony LiveTheatre Guild of Rockingham County

336-627-0228, tgrc-nc.com

Oct. 18-20: “Annie”

Dec. 5-8: “Beautiful Star”

Dec. 14: Community Christmas Celebration

Feb. 20-23: “Frozen Jr.”

March 26-29: “Steel Magnolias”

April 25: “Broadway and Beyond”

June 12-14, 19-21: “Mamma Mia”

Shared Radiance

336-601-1768, sharedradiance.org

Oct. 2-6, 10-13: “Twelfth Night”

Feb. 7-8: “LoveShine”

May 28-31, June 4-7: “Merry Wives of Windsor”

July: “Serial Killer’s Daughter”

Piedmont Opera

336-725-7101, piedmontopera.org

Oct. 12: “Turandot”

Oct. 26: “Manon”

Oct. 18, 20, 22: “Donizetti’s Mary, Queen of Scots”

Nov. 9: “Madama Butterfly”

Oct. 23: “Akhnaten”

Jan. 11: “Wozzeck”

Feb. 1: “Porgy and Bess”

Feb. 29: “Agrippina”

March 14: “Der Fliegende Holländer”

March 20, 22, 24: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I”

April 11: “Tosca”

May 9: “Maria Stuarda”Piedmont Wind Symphony

336-722-9328, piedmontwindsymphony.com

Sept. 27: Along the Silk Road

Nov. 8: Chaplin Meets Sousa

March 28: The Road to Freedom

May 29: Surprise Celebrity Concert

Winston-Salem Symphony

336-464-0145, wssymphony.org

CLASSICS AND

KICKED-BACK CLASSICS

Oct. 27, 29: The Rite of Spring

Nov. 17, 19: Rachmaninoff’s First Piano Concerto

Jan. 11-12: Bèla Fleck

March 8, 10: Sibelius Violin Concerto

April 5, 7: Beethoven Celebration

May 3, 5: Wagner’s Ring

PLUGGED-IN POPS

Oct. 19: Indigo Girls

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: A Carolina Christmas: The Gathering

Feb. 15-16: John Williams: Star Wars & Beyond

April 18: Free Fallin’

DISCOVERY CONCERTS FOR KIDS

April 19: Musical Explorers

SPECIAL CONCERTS

Nov. 2: Hiss Golden Messenger

Nov. 3: Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil

Dec. 17: Handel’s Messiah

Dec. 20: Fox 8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

800-838-3006, wstheatrealliance.org

Sept. 13-15, 19-22: “The Legend of Georgia McBride”

Oct. 11-13, 16-20: “The Rocky Horror Show”

Oct. 30-Nov. 1: “Panic”

Nov. 15-17, 20-24: “Tommy”

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

336-725-4001, thelittletheatreofws.org

Sept. 20-22, 26-29, Oct. 3-6: “Matilda: The Musical”

Oct. 11-12: “In Love with the Arrow Collar Man”

Oct. 18-20, 24-27: “Wait Until Dark”

Dec. 6-8, 11-15, 22: “An Old Salem Christmas Carol”

Jan. 17-19, 23-26: Science Fiction Double Feature: The Plays of Ray Bradbury

Feb. 7-9, 12-16: “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

March 20-22: “The Normal Heart”

April 17-19, 23-26, 30, May 3: “Guys and Dolls”

June 12-14, 18-21: “Out of Order”

Kernersville Little Theatre

336-993-6556, kltheatre.com

Sept. 13-22: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Nov. 15-24: “Treasure Island”

Feb. 28-March 8: “Blithe Spirit”

June 18-28: “Bright Star”

— Compiled by Robyn Taylor.

Contact her at robyn.taylor@greensboro.com

