MUSIC
SETH WALKER
Singer-songwriter Seth Walker returns to The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday. Walker is touring in support of his 10th studio recording “Are You Open?” Alan Peterson opens the show. Tickets are $23 the day of the show or $19 advance by calling 336-333-2605, at https://carolinatheatre.com or at the box office at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.
HOLIDAY FUN
CRAFTSMEN’S
CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Hundreds of artist and craft people display and sell their wares during the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Arts and Crafts Festival next weekend at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Hours for the event are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1. Admission at the door is $8 adults or $1 ages 6-12. Ages 5 and younger get in free. For information, visit https://gilmoreshows.com.
THEATER
‘BLACK NATIVITY’
The Barn Dinner Theatre at 120 Stage Coach Trail in Greensboro presents its holiday production of ”Black Nativity.” Performances are 1 and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21; 1 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17; and 6 p.m. Dec. 13, 20. Tickets are $51 and $56 for adults, or $25.50 and $28 for ages 11 and younger. For more information, call 336-292-2211 or visit www.barndinner.com.
MUSIC
UNCG CHORAL ENSEMBLES
UNCG Choral Ensembles perform a “Harvest Home” program from 5 to 7 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church at 617 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. The concert is free. For information, visit vpa.uncg.edu.
CORY LUETJEN AND THE TRAVELING BLUES BAND
Cory Luetjen and The Traveling Blues Band headlines an evening of three of the most talented acts in the Piedmont at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The concert also features the Chip Perry Band and Whiskey Foxtrot. Tickets are $15 at the door or $10 advance by calling 336-333-2605, at https://carolinatheatre.com or at the box office.
A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS
Motown legends The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols perform A Motown Christmas at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $39-$55; call 336-333-2605, visit https://carolinatheatre.com or stop by the box office.
HOLIDAY FUN
HOLIDAY PARADES
Communities are kicking off the holiday season with parades starting with the High Point Holiday Festival Parade at 3 p.m. today. The parade begins at Green Drive and travels north on Main Street to Montlieu Avenue. For information, visit http://highpointparade.com. The Historic Leaksville Christmas Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday along Washington Street in Eden. For information, call 336-623-5400. The Jamestown Christmas Parade begins at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Town Hall on Main Street. For information, visit www.jamestown-nc.gov.
