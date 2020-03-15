MUSIC
UNITED STATES
NAVY BAND
The United States Navy Band performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Admission is free, but tickets are required and are only available in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
THE ALAN BIBEY HOMECOMING CONCERT
IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year Alan Bibey and Grasstowne, along with The Churchmen, perform for The Alan Bibey Homecoming Concert. The annual bluegrass show will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sandy Ridge Elementary School at 1070 Amostown Road in Sandy Ridge. General admission is $20, free for ages 5 and younger. For information, call 336-932-5664.
CODY JOHNSON
Country music artist Cody Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Piedmont Hall at 2409 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Advance tickets are $32.50 at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets the day of the show are $35.
FOLK IN THE PARK
The North Carolina Folk Festival presents a mini-festival called Folk in the Park from 11:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at downtown Greensboro’s LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. There also will be dance, crafts, family activities and food vendors. The free event is held in conjunction with the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament. For information, visit ncfolkfestival.com.
MUSIC
TANGER CENTER OPENING WEEKEND
The opening of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts at 300 N. Elm St. is this weekend. Three performances will herald it, starting with singer Josh Groban who performs at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $61. Grammy Award-winning singer Tony Bennett will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $45. Comedian Jay Leno rounds out the weekend with a performance at 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $31. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. For information about the Tanger Center, visit www.tangercenter.com.
FUN
BATTLE OF GUILFORD COURTHOUSE
The 239th anniversary of the Revolutionary War Battle of Guilford Courthouse will be commemorated today with a battle reenactment at 2 p.m. at Greensboro Country Park. There are other activities going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. including Revolutionary War living history military encampments, Colonial-era firearms demonstrations and period music, and a vendor market. Dogs are not allowed. Admission is free. Parking is at 3899 Jaycee Park Drive. For information, visit www.nps.gov/guco/index.
FUN
RESTORATION RUNWAY FASHION SHOW
Restoration Runway Fashion Show will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The event, a benefit for Restoration Place Counseling, also features a silent auction and reception with hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $60. An $80 ticket includes a glass of wine. A $100 VIP ticket includes a cocktail, reception with small food plates and premium seating. Tickets are available by calling 336-333-2605, at carolinatheatre.com or at the box office.
COMEDY
NORTH CAROLINA COMEDY FESTIVAL
The North Carolina Comedy Festival runs March 20-29 at venues around Greensboro. The Idiot Box Comedy Club presents the third-annual event that features headlining comedians Dana Gould, Laura Kightlinger and Jourdain Fisher. Tickets range from $5 to $27 depending on show. Festival passes to all shows are available for $27. A portion of ticket sales benefit the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro. For tickets and information, visit nccomedyfestival.com.
