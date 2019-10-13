MUSIC
TRIAD A CAPPELLA CONNECTION
The Triad A Cappella Connection, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, presents its annual show titled “SuperPower Hour” at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Theatre at Well-Spring at 4100 Well-Spring Drive in Greensboro. Pianist Pat Wade warms up the audience starting at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, $13 seniors and $5 students at www.triadacappellaconnection.org.
EARLS OF LEICESTER
When The Earls of Leicester formed in 2013, its driving desire was to preserve and promote the legacy of bluegrass legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. The Earls will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $23-$40; call 336-333-2605, visit https://carolinatheatre.com or stop by the box office.
COMEDY
DAVID SEDARIS
Spend An Evening with David Sedaris at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Sedaris is a best-selling author and contributor to National Public Radio. Sedaris will share all-new stories, hold an audience Q&A and will sign copies of his books. Tickets are $52 and $59.50; call 336-333-2605, visit https://carolinatheatre.com or stop by the box office.
MUSIC
CHRIS STAPLETON
Grammy-nominated Chris Stapleton brings his All-American Road Show to the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday. Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel open the show at 7 p.m. Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year for the fourth year in a row at the CMA Awards. Tickets start at $89.75 by calling 800-745-3000, at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Pianist Julia Zilberquit performs Vivaldi/Bach for piano and strings for the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks concerts at 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday at Dana Auditorium on the campus of Guilford College in Greensboro. Dmitry Sitkovetsky conducts. Tickets are $34-$46. Zilberquit gives a chamber series performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Well-Spring Theatre at 4100 Well-Spring Drive in Greensboro. Tickets are $6-$32. Call the box office at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224 or visit https://greensborosymphony.org for more information.
FUN
GHOST STORIES AT BLANDWOOD
Storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown weaves kid-friendly, spine-tingling stories and historic legends during Ghost Stories at Blandwood at 7 p.m. Friday at the appropriate setting of historic Blandwood Mansion at 447 W. Washington St. in Greensboro. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. The program repeats at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Cost is $5. For information, call 336-272-5003 or email jkastner@preservationgreensboro.org.
THEATER
‘GHOST: THE MUSICAL’
Community Theatre of Greensboro presents “Ghost: The Musical,” an adaptation of the hit film about Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. Performances are 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 20 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 at the Starr Theatre at 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $15-$30. Visit www.ctgso.org or call 336-333-7469 for more information.
‘THE WINTER’S TALE’
Greensboro College presents Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-18, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in the Odell Building on the campus of Greensboro College in Greensboro. Tickets are $10. Call 336-272-7102, Ext. 5242 or email tickets@greensboro.edu for more information
