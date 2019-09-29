FUN
MEN CAN COOK
Dozens of professional and amateur chefs offer samples of signature dishes during Men Can Cook from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. The annual event for the Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will feature live music and a silent auction. Tickets are $40 ($10 ages 10 and younger) and are available at the door or at www.womenscentergso.org.
OPEN FARM DAY
Two farms will open the gate and feature tours, farm animals, demonstrations and children’s activities during Open Farm Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (5 p.m. for Goat Lady Dairy) today at Rising Meadow Farm at 3750 Williams Dairy Road in Liberty and nearby Goat Lady Dairy at 3531 Jess Hackett Road in Climax. Admission is free. There also will be food and craft vendors. For information, visit www.risingmeadow.com and www.goatladydairy.com.
REPTICON
Vendors and herpetology specialists will bring the amazing world of reptiles and exotic animals to Repticon next weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Hours for the show are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6. Tickets at the door are $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for ages 5-12. Advance tickets are available at http://repticon.com/north-carolina/greensboro.
MUSIC
TYLER, THE CREATOR
Tyler, The Creator will bring his North American tour to the Special Events Center at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Tuesday. GoldLink and Blood Orange open the show at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $59.50 in advance and $65 the day of the show at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
THEATER
‘MAMMA MIA!’
High Point Community Theatre presents “Mamma Mia!,” a musical infused with the hits of the super pop group ABBA, at the High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 6. Tickets are $20-$22 at the door and $18-$20 in advance at www.etix.com or by calling the box office at 336-887-3001.
SPEAKER
STEPHEN BREYER
The Guilford College Bryan Series presents Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Breyer was assistant prosecutor during the Watergate hearings in the 1970s and became an associate justice of the Supreme Court in 1994. Breyer will speak at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Tickets are $60 at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office.
COMEDY
‘MIRANDA SINGS’
Actor, comedian and writer Colleen Ballinger is known for her Netflix show “Haters Back off!” and her social media character Miranda Sings, which she brings to the stage for “Miranda Sings — Who Wants My Kid?” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $39.50. VIP tickets, which include premium seating and meet and greet before the show, are $85. Call 336-333-2605, visit https://carolinatheatre.com or stop by the box office.
FUN
ART LIVES HERE
Art Lives Here, a silent art auction to benefit the Hirsch Wellness Network, will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revolution Mill at 1175 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro. The 11th annual event also will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Advance tickets are $30 single or $50 pair at www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org. Tickets at the door are $35. For information, call 336-549-8367.
