MUSIC
KISS
KISS brings its end of the road tour to Greensboro for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum. The legendary band has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has sold more than 100 million albums in a career of more than 40 years generating millions of fans known as the KISS Army. Fellow rock icon David Lee Roth will be a special guest for the concert. Tickets are $39.50-$1,000 at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
LITTLE TEXAS
Country music group Little Texas will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Liberty Showcase at 101 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty. The group is known for the hits “Some Guys Have All the Love” and “My Love.” They received three Grammy nominations and honors from both the Academy of Country Music and the County Music Association. Tickets for the show are $35-$65 and are available at https://thelibertyshowcase.com/.
MUSIC FOR A GREAT SPACE
Music for a Great Space concert series continues with the Manasse Nakamatsu Duo featuring clarinet player Jon Manasse and pianist Jon Nakamatsu. The concert is 7:30 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church at 410 N. Holden Road in Greensboro. Tickets are $5.54-$45 and are available at www.musicforagreatspace.org or by calling 336-638-7624.
MUSIC
USEON BRYAN CHOI
Clarinet player Useon Bryan Choi will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Organ Hall of the UNCG’s music building at 100 McIver St. on the UNCG campus in Greensboro. Choi is adjunct clarinet professor at Inje University in South Korea and the principal clarinetist with The Soloists Philharmonic. The guest artist concert is free. For information, visit https://vpa.uncg.edu.
DANCE
CAMILLE A. BROWN & DANCERS
Camille A. Brown & Dancers perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the UNCG Auditorium at 408 Tate St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $5 for UNCG students; $10 non-UNCG students; $20-$25 for seniors, military, UNCG faculty and staff; and $30-$35 for everyone else. They are available at https://vpa.uncg.edu.
FUN
HEARTS OF GOLD VALENTINE PARTY
Triad Golden Retriever Rescue is holding a benefit called Hearts of Gold Valentine Party from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Starmount Forest Country Club at 1 Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a silent auction and the band High Cotton. The host is Cindy Farmer of television station WGHP. Cost is $35. Reserve tickets by Feb. 3 by emailing triadgoldenretriever@gmail.com or at the Triad Golden Retriever Rescue’s Facebook page.
CASINO D’ARTS
Casino D’Arts, a benefit for High Point Arts, will be held 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at High Point Country Club at Emerywood at 800 Country Club Drive in High Point. In addition to casino games, there will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, silent auction and entertainment by the Arts Council and its affiliates. Tickets are $60. Call 336-889-2787 or visit www.highpointarts.org for more information.
THEATER
‘2 WOLVES AND A LAMB’
“2 Wolves and a Lamb,” Preston Lane’s premiere of an interactive play about an election in fictional Hawboro, opens this week at Triad Stage at 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, 11-13, 18-20; 8 p.m. Feb. 7-8, 14, 21-22; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9, 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 15; and 2 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets start at $15. Call the box office at 336-272-0160 or visit https://triadstage.org where you can also find information on events related to the production.
