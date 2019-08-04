FILM
SUMMER FILM FEST
The Summer Film Fest continues at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. when Bette Davis terrorizes Joan Crawford in the classic thriller “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane” on Monday. On Tuesday, Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable star in “Gone With the Wind.” Pixar’s animated adventure “The Incredibles” will be shown Wednesday. Two drag queens and a transgender tour the outback of Australia in “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” on Thursday. A small town is terrorized by “The Birds” in Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller Friday. All screenings are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, or $6 for students, teachers, seniors and military members. “The Incredibles” will also be shown at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for the Carolina Kids Club. Tickets are $5 and include a snack pack. Live entertainment begins at 9:30 a.m. Tickets are available at the box office at 310 S. Greene St., by calling 336-333-2605 or at https://carolinatheatre.com, which includes extra fees.
‘THE GREATEST SHOWMAN’
Spartan Cinema continues its free summer outdoor screenings Friday with “The Greatest Showman” starring Hugh Jackman at LeBauer Park at 208 N. Davie St. in downtown Greensboro. The movie starts at dusk, but arrive early for some fun activities. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. There are food kiosks onsite. For information, visit Spartan Cinema on Facebook.
FUN
SCRAPFEST
SCRAPfest (Sustain Conserve Renew Adapt Provide), an event highlighting sustainability, will be held from noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Elm Street in Greensboro. There will be music, craft beer and food vendors. Visit the “SCRAPfest Presented by Fidelity Bank” page on Facebook for more details.
MUSIC
MUSIC FOR A SUNDAY EVENING IN THE PARK
Summertime outdoor music series Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park continues at 6 p.m. today with R&B group Sweet Dreams and Latin group West End Mambo (below) at Gateway Gardens at 2924 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Admission is free. The series continues Aug. 11 with the Greensboro Concert Band at Lindley Park. For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation.
MUSIC
MOE. AND BLUES TRAVELER
Moe. and Blues Traveler will perform in a concert starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. G. Love will open the show. General admission lawn tickets are $25; reserved seat tickets are $39.50-$49.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com, call 800-745-3000 or stop by the coliseum box office to learn more.
MUSIC
DAVID GANS
Acoustic artist David Gans will give a “solo electric” performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $21 the day of the show and $17 advance at https://carolinatheatre.com, by phone at 336-333-2605 or in person at the box office.
ARTS SPLASH
The Arts Splash outdoor music series continues with country blues group Vaden Landers at 6:30 p.m. today at High Point Museum and Historical Park at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and picnic dinner. The series will conclude Aug. 11 with R&B group Black and Blue at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal. For information, call 336-889-2787 or visit www.highpointarts.org.