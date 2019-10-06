FUN
PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDERS
Professional Bull Riders elite tour, Unleash the Beast, brings the top 35 riders to Greensboro on Oct. 12-13 at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Times are 6:45 p.m. Oct. 12 and 1:45 p.m. Oct. 13. Tickets start at $15 at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the box office.
ARTSTOCK TOUR
Greensboro artists open their private studios for the Artstock Tour which will be held 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 and 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 13. The tour is free and self guided. For information, visit www.artstocktour.com.
MUSIC
AMYTHYST KIAH
Acoustic instrumentalist Amythyst Kiah, who has collaborated with Rhiannon Giddens, Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell, will perform today at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Alexa Rose opens the show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door, $20 in advance by calling 336-333-2605, visiting https://carolinatheatre.com or at the box office.
THEATER
‘THE PIRATE JULES’
The Drama Center Children’s Theatre debuts a new series of interactive plays for young audiences and their families with “The Pirate Jules.” Performances are 9:30 a.m. Oct. 11-12 and 18-19 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The 30-minute voyage with a band of wacky pirates is recommended for ages 3-9. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5. For information, call 336-335-6426.
MUSIC
MUSIC FOR A GREAT SPACE
Music for a Great Space concert series continues with Grammy-winning classical guitarist Jason Vieaux at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Christ United Methodist Church at 410 N. Holden Road in Greensboro. Vieaux is the winner of several other awards and founded the guitar program at the Eastern Music Festival. He was the first classical musician to be featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. Tickets are $5.54-$22 at http://musicforagreatspace.org or by calling 336-638-7624.
MUSIC
GREENSBORO SYMPHONY
HOPS SERIES
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra is bringing back its Hops Series, a series of three informal chamber music concerts at Preyer Brewing Co. at 600 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro. The first performance is 5 to 6:30 p.m. today at the brewery. Tickets are $20 and includes a brew in a custom pint glass. Tickets are available at www.greensborosymphony.org.
PIEDMONT LAND JAM
The 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year, Balsam Range, headlines the Piedmont Land Conservancy’s Land Jam concert Friday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The concert is to benefit PLC’s efforts to conserve Piedmont land. Chatham County Line opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15-$40 by calling 336-333-2605, at https://carolinatheatre.com or at the box office.
BEL CANTO COMPANY
A premiere performance of a new work by composer Dan Forrest highlights the first concert of Bel Canto Company’s new season titled “Joyful Noise.” Performances are 8 p.m. Oct. 12 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at First Presbyterian Church at 617 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $30, $25 for seniors, $10 for college students and $5 for high school students and younger. For information, call 336-333-2220 or visit www.belcantocompany.com.
