MUSIC
GREENSBORO SYMPHONY’S POPS SERIES
The Greensboro Symphony’s Pops Series continues with a program of songs by Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald with soloists Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins. Tim Davies is the guest conductor. The concert is 8 p.m. Saturday at Westover Church at 505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro. Tickets are $34-$46 ($12 student) by calling the box office at 336-335-5456, Ext. 224 or at https://greensborosymphony.org.
U.S. ARMY CONCERT
The U.S. Army Concert and Soldiers’ Chorus performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. The concert is free. Limit four tickets per person; call the box office at 336-887-3001.
A BROTHER’S REVIVAL
A Brother’s Revival, featuring former The Allman Brothers Band members David Goldfiles and Johnny Neel, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. Tickets are $20-$40 by calling the box office at 336-887-3001.
THEATER
‘THE WIZARD OF OZ’
Community Theatre of Greensboro presents its 25th production of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Performances are 2 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 7 p.m. Nov. 22, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 23, and 2 p.m. Nov. 24. Tickets are $10-$30. Have lunch with Dorothy at noon Nov. 16. Tickets are $11. Visit the box office or call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com to learn more.
THEATER
‘PAGLIACCI’
Greensboro Opera presents Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at UNCG Auditorium at 408 Tate St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $15-$85 by calling 336-273-9472. For more information, visit https://greensboroopera.org.
‘JOHN’
Guilford College Theatre Studies presents “John,” Annie Baker’s supernatural tale of a young couple running a bed and breakfast in Gettysburg, Pa. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 20-22 at Sternberger Auditorium on the Guilford College campus at 5800 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Admission is $10 adults, $5 students and seniors. For information, visit www.guilford.edu.
MUSIC
CASTING CROWNS WITH HILLSONG WORSHIP AND ELEVATION WORSHIP
Christian super group Casting Crowns is joined by Hillsong Worship (above) and Elevation Worship in a performance at 7 p.m. Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$99.50 at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office.
MUSIC
OPUS CONCERTS SERIES
The OPUS Concert Series continues with a performance by the Greensboro Percussion Ensemble with the N.C. A&T University Percussion Ensemble on Wednesday at the Greensboro Cultural Center, the Philharmonia of Greensboro on Friday at Christ United Methodist Church, and the Greensboro Concert Band on Saturday at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. and are free. Unwrapped toys for Fox 8 Gifts for Kids will be accepted at the Wednesday concert. For information, call The Music Center at 336-373-2549 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/opus.
