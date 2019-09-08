FUN
GUILFORD COLLEGE BRYAN SERIES
The Guilford College Bryan Series begins a new season of notable speakers with former first lady Laura W. Bush at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Tickets are $65 by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office. For information on the series, visit www.guilford.edu/life/bryan-series.
GREENSBORO PRIDE FESTIVAL
The Greensboro Pride Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 along South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro. There will be musicians; drag performers, such as Dana St. James and Ebony Addams; dancers; and a children’s area. Admission is free. Food and beverage vendors will be on-site. For information, visit https://greensboropride.org.
STATE STREET FESTIVAL
State Street merchants put out the welcome mat for the State Street Festival from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday along State Street at Georgia Street in Greensboro. There will be live music and face painting. Admission is free. The event, presented by Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company, also features beer and food vendors. For information, visit the State Street Festival page on Facebook.
CENTRAL CAROLINA FAIR
Country music singer Rodney Atkins will headline Saturday’s concert at the Central Carolina Fair, which runs through Sept. 15 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Atkins and Dillon Carmichael will perform at the White Oak Amphitheatre. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fair hours are 1 to 11 p.m. today; 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. until gates close Sept. 15. Gate admission is $6, but is free for those shorter than 42 inches, people 62 and older, and people with a college or military ID. For information, visit www.greensborocoliseum.com.
MUSIC
LITFEST 2K19
102 JAMZ (WJMH-FM) presents LitFest 2K19 at 8 p.m. Friday at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. The concert features Wale, NLE Choppa, O.T. Genasis, Stunna 4 Vegas and other artists. Tickets are $25-$80 by calling 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.
FILM
‘THE PRINCESS BRIDE’
The Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro presents “The Princess Bride” at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The 1987 romantic comedy features fencing, fighting, torture, death, true love, giants and pirates. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military members and first responders. Call 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com for more information.
THEATER
‘WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?’
Triad Stage kicks off its new season with “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” through Sept. 29. In the course of an evening of drinking, the raw feelings of two couples are exposed in Edward Albee’s 1962 drama. For tickets, call the box office at 336-272-0160 or visit www.triadstage.org, where you can find information on performance times and related events such as discussions about the play.
THEATER
‘AN O. HENRY CELEBRATION: STORIES AND SONGS’
“An O. Henry Celebration: Stories and Songs,” formerly “5 By O. Henry,” opens Friday at Well-Spring Theatre at 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro. The 90-minute production features staged vignettes of O. Henry stories, including “The Gift of the Magi.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21; and 3 p.m. Sept. 15, 21 and 22. Tickets are $20; $18 for students, seniors and Greensboro History Museum members; and $16 for Well-Spring residents and per person for groups of 10 or more and at https://ticketmetriad.com. For group tickets, call 336-907-2113.
