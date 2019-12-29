NEW YEAR’S
EVE FUN
ROCKIN’ NOON
YEAR’S EVE
The young and young at heart can countdown to noon for the annual Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Greensboro Children’s Museum at 200 N. Church St. in Greensboro. Get your groove on in the Dance Zone with the Dance Project, be a karaoke star in the museum’s theater and visit all of the museum’s interactive exhibits. Nathan Ryan leads the countdown to a noon balloon drop and apple juice toast. Admission is $9 for ages 1-60 and $9 for those over 60. Admission is free for museum members. For information, call 336-574-2898 or visit https://gcmuseum.com.
DENIM AND DIAMONDS
Dance to the music of the ‘70s and ‘80s during Denim and Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Centennial Station Arts Center at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. Cover band Wristband provides the music and tickets include dinner and toast. The event is presented by the High Point Arts Council. Cost is $50. A cash bar will be available. Call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26 or email programs@highpointarts.org to learn more.
FUN
FIRST FRIDAY
Retailers and art spaces in downtown Greensboro stay open late for a variety of activities, including live music by Hokum Pokum at the GreenHill gallery for North Carolina, during First Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The event is free. For information, visit www.firstfridaygreensboro.org.
NEW YEAR’S EVE FUN
DISCORDIA DAMES
The Discordia Dames present A New Year’s Evening of Burlesque at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Crown, the third-floor performance space at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The five-woman troupe presents a mix of classic, sideshow and “nerd-lesque” burlesque. Tickets are $25 at the door and $15 advance. VIP meet and greet tickets are $35 at the door, $25 advance. To purchase, call 336-333-2605, visit https://carolinatheatre.com or at the box office.
ROARING 20S NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY
Dress in your best flapper attire and snap on some suspenders and a top hat for a Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve party 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. TuesdayDec. 31 at World of Beer at 1310 Westover Terrace in Greensboro. Admission is free. There will be drink specials and champagne toast at midnight. For information, visit World of Beer Greensboro on Facebook.
MUSIC
GREENSBORO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra presents a program titled “Broadway and Beyond” with Broadway star Ben Crawford when he returns to Greensboro for a New Year’s Eve celebration of musical theater and modern hits on Tuesday. Evan Feldman conducts. The performance is at 8 p.m. at Westover Church at 505 Muirs Chapel Road. Tickets are $15-$75 at www.greensborosymphony.org or by calling 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.
AVETT BROTHERS
The Avett Brothers return for a New Year’s Eve concert Tuesday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro. From its major label debut album “I and Love and You” to the Grammy-nominated “True Sadness” through this year’s “Closer Than Together,” the group has gained critical acclaim. Drew Holcomb and
The Neighbors open the show at 8:30 p.m. Reserved seating is $49.50 through $79.50 with general pit admission of $89.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or stop by the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. for more information.
