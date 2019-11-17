FUN
TRIAD ANTIQUE AND COLLECTIBLE TOY,
HOBBY AND SPORTSCARD SHOW
The Triad Antique and Collectible Toy, Hobby and Sportscard Show will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 and free for ages 15 and younger; a weekend pass is $7. For information, visit www.insidepitchpromotions.com.
CELEBRATION OF SEAGROVE POTTERS
The Seagrove area is known worldwide for its potters and many of them will show and sell their wares during the Celebration of Seagrove Potters next weekend at the historic former Luck’s Cannery at 798 N.C. 705 in Seagrove. Friday’s opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. with live music, food and beer. Tickets are $25. Saturday and Sunday, there will be demonstrations, children’s activities and food trucks. A silent auction will be at 1 p.m. Saturday and a beer garden with live music will be Sunday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 at the door. For information, visit discoverseagrove.com.
PIEDMONT CRAFTSMEN’S FAIR
More than 100 fine artisans from across the southeast show and display their clay, wood, glass, fiber and other art wares during the Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair on Saturday and Sunday at the M.C. Benton Convention Center at 301 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 adults and $7 students and seniors; a weekend pass is $12. For information, visit piedmontcraftsmen.org.
MUSIC
JOHN BERRY
John Berry returns with his “Christmas Songs and Stories” tour with a performance at 7 p.m. Sunday at the High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. This is Berry’s 23rd annual production. Tickets are $25-$40 at highpointtheatre.com or by calling the box office at 336-887-3001.
MIRANDA LAMBERT
Miranda Lambert brings her “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” tour to Greensboro for a show Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. Maren Morris, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40.75-$95.75 by calling 800-745-3000, at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the box office.
MUSIC
JESSICA VOSK
Singer and actress Jessica Vosk has starred in the lead role in “Wicked” on Broadway and appeared on the stages of London’s Royal Albert Hall and Carnegie Hall. Vosk will perform Saturday for the first show of Broadway to Greensboro, a new concert and education series between Well-Spring and UNCG Musical Theatre. Vosk will be accompanied by pianist Dominick Amendum. The performance is 7:30 p.m. at Well-Spring Theatre at 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro. Tickets are $16 through ticketmetriad.com.
FILM
‘IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT’
In Frank Capra’s 1934 romantic comedy “It Happened One Night,” a cynical newspaper reporter (Clark Gable) finds himself falling for an heiress (Claudette Colbert) when he agrees to help her reunite with her husband. The classic film will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military and first responders. Call 336-333-2605 for more information.
MUSIC
LEE RITENOUR
Grammy Award-winning guitarist Lee Ritenour has performed with many famous rock, blues and jazz musicians. He will perform solo at 8 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point. Tickets are $30-$40 at highpointtheatre.com or by calling the box office at 336-887-3001.
