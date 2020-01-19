MUSIC
DREW GEHLING
Drew Gehling, a Greensboro native and successful singer and actor of Broadway, film and TV, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Well-Spring Theatre at 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro. Gehling is best known for his originating role in the Broadway musical “Waitress” and an appearance in “Jersey Boys.” Gehling will be accompanied by pianist Justin Cowan. Tickets to the “Broadway to Greensboro” concert are $16 at ticketmetriad.com.
PEARL & THE CHARLOTTE HOLDING COMPANY
In celebration of what would be Janis Joplin’s 77th birthday, the Charlotte-based band Pearl & the Charlotte Holding Company will pay tribute to the Queen of Rock and Roll by performing songs from Joplin’s short but immensely influential career at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Kate Boey and Friends open the show. Tickets are $15. Call 336-333-2605 or visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
THEATER
GREENSBORO FRINGE FESTIVAL THEATER
The Greensboro Fringe Festival presents a week of theater starting with “Stuck,” the story of four strangers who discover they have more in common than they think when they find themselves together at a crossroads of life. It will be performed at 8 p.m. Jan. 24 and 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center at 1700 Orchard St. in Greensboro. The festival continues with “The Stupidest Argument in Human History,” a play by Larry Bliss that reveals transparency in interpersonal conflict and stubbornness, and “If That’s Not Cheating,” Cindy Argiento’s exploration of cheating in all its forms. Performances are 8 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Caldcleugh Center. Finally, two plays will be presented at the Stephen D. Hyers Studio at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. They are “But That’s Another Story,” a play by Jackie Sanders which unfolds the dirty laundry of four very different people, and “The Assault(s)” by Marilyn Barner Anselmi about the shocking revelation of the perpetrator of an on-campus assault. Performances are 8 p.m. Jan. 25 and 3 p.m. Jan. 26. Admission to all performances is a suggested donation of $10. For more festival events, visit greensborofringefestival.org.
DANCE
GREENSBORO FRINGE FESTIVAL DANCE
The Greensboro Fringe Festival presents dance works by Anna Edwards, Cass Simmons, Jackie Burnett, Michael Rank and Renay Aumiller. Performances are 8 p.m. Jan. 24 and 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theater at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. Admission is a suggested donation of $10. For more Fringe Festival events, visit greensborofringefestival.org.
FUN
U.S. FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS
For the third time in less than 10 years, Greensboro has been selected to host the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The event will be held Jan. 21-26 at the Greensboro Coliseum at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. For a competition schedule and ticket information, visit https://ncskate2020.com.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY PARADE
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in south Greensboro. The parade begins at the Benbow Professional Building near the intersection of Bothwell Street and travels north along MLK Jr. Drive to the intersection of Gorrell Street. For information, contact the local branch of the NAACP at 336-327-9148 or 336-272-5779.
