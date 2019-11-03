MUSIC
HANDEL’S ‘MESSIAH’
The OPUS Concert series begins a new season with the Choral Society of Greensboro performing Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church at 1000 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro. Jon Brotherton directs. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For information, visit
JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE
The Chad Eby Quintet presents a tribute to iconic singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell with shows at
7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday at the third-floor The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The performances feature Ariel Pocock, Anne-Claire Niver, Bronwen Bradshaw, Cathy West, Jacqui Haggerty, Jade Maturino, Nishah DiMeo and Sarah Strable. Tickets are $7 students, $10 others. Call 336-333-2605 or visit carolinatheatre.com for more information.
THEATER
‘LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS’
The Upper School of Greensboro Day School presents the
musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” the tale of a plant-shop owner who can’t keep the appetite of a blood-thirsty plant satisfied. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at the school’s Sloan Theatre
at 5401 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. Tickets are $10 for students,
$12 adults at greensboroday.org/tickets.
COMEDY
CLASH OF THE COMEDIANS COMEDY GAME SHOW
Stand-up comedy and winning cash prizes come together for Clash of the Comedians Comedy Game Show at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. The event stars Akintunde and Chinnitta “Chocolate” Morris. Tickets are $15-$25;
visit https://carolinatheatre.com, call 336-333-2605 or stop by the
box office to purchase.
FUN
MADE 4 THE HOLIDAYS
Dozens of local vendors of pottery, turned wood, jewelry, food and other hand-crafted items will display and sell their wares at Made 4 the Holidays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro. Admission is free. For information, visit www.gsofarmersmarket.org or call 336-373-2402.
TASTE OF GATE CITY COOKING SHOW
Chef Brian Morris, who has cooked for Derek Jeter, Keith Urban and Kellie Pickler, is the headliner for the Taste of the Gate City Cooking Show at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Morris’ cooking demonstration includes recipes, holiday hosting tips, music and fun. Tickets are $10 by calling 336-333-2605 or at carolinatheatre.com. For information, visit tasteofthegatecity.com.
DANCE
N.C. DANCE FESTIVAL
A variety of artists perform for the N.C. Dance Festival next weekend at different venues in the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro. The 8 p.m. Friday performance is in the GreenHill gallery. The 8 p.m. Saturday performance is a the Van Dyke Performance Space. Tickets are $15-$35 at https://thevandyke.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.