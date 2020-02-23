MUSIC
POST MALONE
Grammy Award-nominated rapper and singer/songwriter Post Malone will perform March 1 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh open the show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $53.50 at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
LAUREN DAIGLE
Two-time Grammy Award-winning Christian singer/songwriter Lauren Daigle will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum. The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” follows nearly 70 sold out performances that have taken place since the release of her Grammy Award-winning album “Look Up Child.” Tickets are $29.50-$125 at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
MAGNOLIA GREEN
Roots rock band Magnolia Green, featuring Doug Davis of the Vagabond Saints’ Society, performs Friday at The Crown at the Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Farewell Friend and Ashley Virginia and The Heard open the show at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 by calling 336-333-2605 or at https://carolinatheatre.com. Tickets the day of the show are $15.
‘GC LIVE!’
Greensboro College School of the Arts presents the musical review of American standards “GC Live!” featuring the jazz ensemble and student vocalists and dancers. The concert is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in the Odell Building on the campus at 815 W. Market St. in Greensboro. Admission is free. For information, call 336-272-7102, Exts. 5456 or 5281.
GRAWL BRAWL XIII
The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League (GRAWL) will open its fifth season with GRAWL Brawl XIII at 8 p.m. Saturday at Gibb’s Hundred Brewing at 504 State St. in Greensboro. The event will benefit the Interactive Resource Center. Tickets are $10 at the door, $7 at http://bit.ly/grawl-xiii.
‘THE LIFE AND TIMES OF FANNIE LOU HAMER’
Touring Theatre of North Carolina presents “The Life and Times of Fannie Lou Hamer,” a play about a sharecropper who became a civil rights hero for her efforts to be the first black person to register to vote in Mississippi. The play is presented in conjunction with The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and 3 p.m. March 1 at the UpStage Cabaret of Triad Stage at 232 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $24 general admission or $10 students; group rates are $18 for 10 or more. Call 336-272-0160 or visit https://triadstage.org for more information.
BRIGHT STAR
TOURING THEATRE
Asheville-based Bright Star Touring Theatre presents two free children’s programs Saturday to celebrate Black History Month. First is the musical revue “Freedom Songs” at 11 a.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse at the High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point. The troupe will perform “African Folktales” at 1 p.m. at High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St. For information, call 336-885-1859 or 336-883-3660.
‘THIS ONE GIRL’S STORY’
The Theatre Arts Program at N.C. A&T University presents “This One Girl’s Story,” a musical based on Sakia Gunn, a 15-year-old lesbian who was murdered in New York City in 2003. Performances are 3 and 7:30 p.m. today at the Paul Robeson Theatre on the A&T campus at 1601 E. Market St. in Greensboro. Tickets are $17 adults, $11 seniors and non-A&T students, and $6 ages 12 and younger. Call 336-334-7749 to learn more.
